‘The Neighborhood’: What You Need to Know About Season 7’s Two-Part Finale

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Cedric the Entertainer, and Marcel Spears in 'The Neighborhood' Season 7 finale
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Neighborhood

 More

The Neighborhood‘s seventh and penultimate season is gearing up to bid viewers adieu, but what should fans expect from the upcoming finale event? There are plenty of details already unveiled surrounding the two-part finale.

Set to air Monday, May 5, The Neighborhood‘s Season 7 finale will kick off at 8/7c, with the first half of the finale, “Welcome to Pomp and Circumstance.” The episode will see Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) plan a joint graduation party for Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Grover (Hank Greenspan). The installment is being written by Antonia F. March and Jacqueline McKinley, with Kelly Park serving as the director.

That episode will be followed by the second half of the finale, “Welcome to Venice,” which is being written for television by Bill Martin and Mike Schiff and directed by Victor Gonzalez. In the episode, the Butlers and Johnsons help Malcolm start a new chapter in a new city that, while just across town, is worlds away from the neighborhood.

Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, and Cedric the Entertainer in 'The Neighborhood' Season 7 finale

Sonja Flemming / CBS

As previously reported, the back half of the finale will serve as a backdoor pilot to the previously teased spinoff, which would center around Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina’s sons, Malcolm and Marty (Marcel Spears), as they begin the next chapter of their lives outside of the family nest. This makes the story by credit for Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Martin, and Mike Schiff clearer as they’d be considered the creators of this potential offshoot.

'The Neighborhood' Spinoff: Cast, Premiere Date, Plot & More
Related

'The Neighborhood' Spinoff: Cast, Premiere Date, Plot & More

The Neighborhood‘s upcoming hour-long finale event also marks the beginning of the end for the long-running series, as CBS previously renewed the show for an eighth and final season. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach when the final season renewal was announced.

The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV,” Reisenbach continued. “We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Stay tuned for more on the finale as The Neighborhood‘s seventh season continues on CBS, and let us know if you plan to tune in to the finale in the comments section below.

The Neighborhood, Season 7 finale, 8/7c, CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Neighborhood where to stream

The Neighborhood

Beth Behrs

Cedric the Entertainer

Marcel Spears

Max Greenfield

Sheaun McKinney

Tichina Arnold




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Muir, Lester Holt and John Dickerson
1
ABC, NBC & CBS Evening News Ratings Revealed: Who’s on Top?
Scott Caan and Ryan Broussard — 'Alert' Season 3 Episode 2
2
‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ Kills Off Major Character in Shocking Twist
Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun'
3
Val Kilmer Dies: Batman Actor & Star of ‘Top Gun’ Was 65
WILL TRENT - ÒYouÕre the Worst Person In the WorldÓ - While grappling with his own trauma, Will goes undercover at Olas Collective, a suspicious wellness community, to uncover the truth behind the organization and investigate a string of deaths tied to its members. TUESDAY, APRIL 1 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) GINA RODRIGUEZ
4
‘Will Trent’: Gina Rodriguez Spills on That Big Breakup Scene
Drew carey in front of money bags on the price is right
5
‘The Price Is Right’ Winners Speak Out About Prizes, Taxes & More