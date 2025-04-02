The Neighborhood‘s seventh and penultimate season is gearing up to bid viewers adieu, but what should fans expect from the upcoming finale event? There are plenty of details already unveiled surrounding the two-part finale.

Set to air Monday, May 5, The Neighborhood‘s Season 7 finale will kick off at 8/7c, with the first half of the finale, “Welcome to Pomp and Circumstance.” The episode will see Tina (Tichina Arnold) and Gemma (Beth Behrs) plan a joint graduation party for Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Grover (Hank Greenspan). The installment is being written by Antonia F. March and Jacqueline McKinley, with Kelly Park serving as the director.

That episode will be followed by the second half of the finale, “Welcome to Venice,” which is being written for television by Bill Martin and Mike Schiff and directed by Victor Gonzalez. In the episode, the Butlers and Johnsons help Malcolm start a new chapter in a new city that, while just across town, is worlds away from the neighborhood.

As previously reported, the back half of the finale will serve as a backdoor pilot to the previously teased spinoff, which would center around Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina’s sons, Malcolm and Marty (Marcel Spears), as they begin the next chapter of their lives outside of the family nest. This makes the story by credit for Cedric the Entertainer, Bill Martin, and Mike Schiff clearer as they’d be considered the creators of this potential offshoot.

The Neighborhood‘s upcoming hour-long finale event also marks the beginning of the end for the long-running series, as CBS previously renewed the show for an eighth and final season. “The brilliant cast and creative team at The Neighborhood led by the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer have brought levity, laughter, and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons,” said CBS Entertainment president, Amy Reisenbach when the final season renewal was announced.

“The Neighborhood is a strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV,” Reisenbach continued. “We believe the show’s loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Stay tuned for more on the finale as The Neighborhood's seventh season continues on CBS.

