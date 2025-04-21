‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Say Contestant is Spitting Image of Sheldon Cooper

Bazinga! Jeopardy! fans think the new two-time champion, Liam Starnes, looks exactly like Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) from The Big Bang Theory. Some fans think he could even be Sheldon’s younger brother. His two-day total is $52,802, and he will be back on April 22 for his third game.

Starnes, from Barrington, Illinois, is an undergraduate student at the University of Chicago, according to his LinkedIn. There, he studies data science and statistics. Starnes is also the vice president of the college bowl and made the dean’s list in 2022.

The game show contestant revealed on Monday’s (April 21) episode that he had a Jeopardy!-themed birthday party when he was younger. He said all the decorations were Jeopardy! themed, and the party-goers played a round of the game. Host Ken Jennings also revealed Starnes was born when he had his first run on Jeopardy! 20 years ago. In his first episode, Starnes revealed that he has a photograph of himself on the International Space Station.

Starnes was a semi-finalist in the 2017 Illinois National Geographic State Spelling Bee. He was also a semi-finalist in 2014.

However, the most appealing thing fans think about him is that they think he looks like a young Sheldon Cooper.

“I thought Liam bears a resemblance to Dr. Sheldon Cooper,” a Reddit user said.

“I said the same thing,” another user wrote.

“This is the comment I came here for,” said another.

“I never doubted teenage Sheldon for a minute! Congrats Liam #jeopardy,” an X user wrote.

“Liam looks like a real life Sheldon Cooper #jeopardy,” tweeted yet another on social meda.

“Liam looks like Sheldon Cooper’s little brother. #Jeopardy,” said another. However, Sheldon only has an older brother, George, so Liam could be the perfect younger brother.

“Big time Sheldon Cooper vibes from Liam #jeopardy,” tweeted a fan.

“Liam reminds me of Sheldon copper in the most loving way,” a Reddit user on another thread wrote.

“My dad thought that, which is funny, because Maja reminds me of Mayim Bialik (Amy). Bob doesn’t remind me of any BBT characters, though,” a fan replied to them. Bialik was cohost with Ken Jennings before getting fired from Jeopardy!.