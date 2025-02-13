Jimmy Kimmel once again laid into Donald Trump during the opening monologue of the Wednesday, February 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! This time, he referenced a clip of the president “sharing some of the wisdom he has gained from his 78 years on Earth.”

Footage then cut to Trump saying, “You know what a bully is, right? I found it throughout my life. The bully is the weakest person in the room.”

That prompted Kimmel to quip, “Does he have any self-awarness at all? The character of Biff in Back to the Future is based on him and that was 30 years before he became president.” Back to the Future writer Bob Gale confirmed in 2015 that the movie’s villain is, indeed, based on Trump.

Kimmel continued, “I hope this isn’t bullying, but what the hell is going on with the color of his face? He looks like the vest you wear to go deer hunting. Think he knows you’re supposed to wipe the makeup off? I think they keep shellacking on more coats. It’s like he saw his makeup person and said, ‘Give me the circus peanut today.'”

Later, while showing some messages Trump shared on the social media platform Truth Social, Kimmel responded, “I would suggest, Mr. President, that if you have to flush your toilet nine times, it may not be the water pressure. You might want to take a look at your diet. Maybe you don’t need the triple whopper with cheese, is all I’m saying. You know he’s in the bathroom when he’s posting this stuff.”

At the beginning of the show, Kimmel discussed the possibility of an asteroid hitting earth and admitted, “You know things are tough when I hear an asteroid is heading at us and my first thought is, ‘Oh, good news.’ … The chances of an asteroid hitting earth over the next ten years is two percent. You know the White House is trying to figure out how to blame this on DEI, right? ‘They come from the blackness of space, these asteroids.'”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35pm ET/PT, ABC