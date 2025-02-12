Jimmy Kimmel Gives Verdict on Trump Rejecting JD Vance as His Successor

Jimmy Kimmel shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s recent rejection of Vice President JD Vance, referring to the comments as “colder than Melania’s side of the bed.”

At the top of Tuesday’s (February 11) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host played a clip from Trump’s post-Super Bowl interview with Fox News, where Brett Baier asked the president if he sees Vance as his successor.

“No. But he’s very capable,” Trump responded. “You know, I think you have a lot of very capable people.”

“Ooh, that is colder than Melania’s side of the bed,” Kimmel replied, adding, “he could have at least pretended to think about it for a minute.”

“The only job the vice president has is to be the president’s successor,” the comedian continued. “But Trump is definitely thinking about a third term. He might even be thinking about a fourth term right now.”

Kimmel went on to say that Vance has been in Paris for the past couple of days at an AI summit, “so I thought it might be interesting to check in and see how it’s going.”

He then threw to a video conference with actor Haley Joel Osment, reprising his popular Vance impression, this time wearing a Make America Great Again red beret and drinking water from a bidet.

When Kimmel broke the news about what Trump said, Osment’s Vance held back tears and said, “It’s fine. I’m sure he’s right. He’s always right.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel touched on Trump’s Oval Office press conference with Elon Musk, who brought his four-year-old son along without his ex-wife’s knowledge or approval. Kimmel played a clip showing a particularly grumpy-looking Trump.

“So much warmth, you know. It’s like a grandfather,” Kimmel quipped. “And look at Trump’s orange, angry face next to sheet-white Elon Musk. It’s like a Q-tip next to a traffic cone.”

He also shared a clip of the kid picking his nose, responding, “Well, I hope you find some government waste in there. Don’t get it on the Diet Coke button.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.