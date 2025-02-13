[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 12 “Missing While Misidentified.”]

Found goes back to Day 1 of captivity — for Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) in Gabi’s (Shanola Hampton) basement — in the latest episode, when she was unable to kill him after Dhan (Karan Oberoi) tracked him down for her following her father’s death.

“Mark-Paul, talk about working with me for three days in a row,” Hampton says when discussing being back on that basement set with TV Insider. Gosselaar immediately jokes, “I am on the ground for most of that episode because I’m done carrying Shanola for the past season and a half. I’m literally a broken man on the ground through the entire episode, and she’s standing above me, and she has so much power because she’s so fresh and so renewed because I’ve just been beaten down.”

Hampton chimes in with, “As you can see, it was not fun at all shooting those episodes. It really was good to be back in the basement. But what was really fun about that is the crew was happy to be back in the basement because we spent so much of Season 1 and we had so much carryover — most of our crew came back for Season 2 — so it felt like everyone was just happy and it felt like home cooking. And to be back in that banter with Mark-Paul and to have it so beautifully written by Sonay Hoffman, it’s my favorite episode. I make no secret about it.”

Gosselaar agrees, especially after directing himself and discovering how hard M&A scenes are to shoot due to the glass, number of actors, and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) on the screen. “When you get to the basement, you know that it’s just going to be really simple storytelling of these two actors in the room. It’s going to be heavy, and it’s going to be dark. But yeah, you’re right. There is this comfort that the crew has of knowing that we’re going to have a pretty good time. It’s odd because it is so dark, but yet we’re having fun.”

In these 2023 flashbacks, we see Gabi starting to use Sir for cases, notably the possibility of Jamie’s remains being found; he helps determine that they’re not Jamie’s. Sir calls out the panic attacks Gabi is having and reveals his, due to what his mom put him through as a child, stopped the day that she walked into his classroom. He became filled with a sense of purpose, and he hopes his presence will do the same for her. She refuses to ever see him as her reason to live and puts her gun to his head. But she doesn’t pull the trigger; rather, this is when she decides to use him to help find the missing.

Elsewhere in the episode, in the present-day, Margaret (Kelli Williams) has her son Jamie back … maybe. He doesn’t want to see the rest of the family just yet, and Dhan has Zeke pull up the bus station footage of the reunion. Gabi, too, worries about the timing: He showed up the night she was arrested. (Gabi is ultimately let go because Sir refuses to corroborate her confession that she held him in her basement.) Dhan spills coffee on Jamie so he has to remove his sweatshirt to check for a mole on his elbow; it’s not there. Dhan then asks Margaret what she saw when she used her Margaret vision on him (as seen in the bus station footage), and she insists she saw her son. Dhan then takes leftover pizza to test the DNA.

Margaret can’t let herself even think that the young man who came to her isn’t her son. “She’s so overwhelmed with the idea that he’s home that she’s ignoring her Margaret vision,” Williams explains. If it’s not him, “that would just destroy her. She just has to believe that it’s her son. The team has to be super careful around her, knowing what she’s gone through. It could be sort of a breaking point for her. I mean, Margaret’s always on the verge of some kind of breaking point based on all the trauma that she’s experienced.”

