Teddi Mellencamp, the former star of Bravo‘s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has revealed that she has several brain tumors as she prepares to undergo surgery.

In a post on her Instagram account, Mellencamp, who is 43 years old, wrote, “For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Mellencamp’s message to her followers on February 12 further explained, “Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today. The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

As Mellencamp got ready for surgery, she revealed, “I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” she concluded.

This isn’t Mellencamp’s first experience with cancer as she also was diagnosed with melanoma. She posted about that journey as part of World Cancer Day on February 4, captioning an image on Instagram, “It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled. If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance. If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder ❤️ Who’s making their appointment today?”

Mellencamp is best known on television for featuring on Bravo’s hit reality franchise; she starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2017 to 2020. She is also the daughter of famed rocker John Mellencamp.