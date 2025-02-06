Jimmy Kimmel Eviscerates ‘Very Crazy’ Trump Over Gaza Plans

On Wednesday’s (February 5) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s “doozy of a press conference” in which he shared his plans to remove Palestinians from Gaza and relocate them to a purpose-built, U.S.-owned real estate development.

“We have a very crazy person running our country right now. Like, standing in the intersection loudly talking to himself crazy,” Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of Wednesday’s show. “Yesterday, Trump held a doozy of a press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he surprised everyone, including the people who work for him, I think, by unveiling this plan for Gaza.”

Kimmel then touched on Trump’s proposal, in which he would “remove the almost two million Palestinians who live there and build a really cool real estate development. That we would own and, I guess, sell to others?”

“This is really what he wants to do,” the comedian continued, quipping, “It’s like our country is being run by the maniac from Saw. You know that Donald Jigsaw Trump is running this.”

Kimmel then focused on “one of the big questions” regarding Trump’s plan, which is, “If you pull all the Palestinians out of Palestine, who would then live there?” According to the President’s answer to that question during the presser, “the world’s people” would reside there.

“The world’s people?” Kimmel responded. “Maybe the Village People. I don’t know.”

He then turned his attention to the name of this proposed resort, which Trump coined “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

“I can see the brochures now. The Riviera of the Middle East. Trump didn’t even have success with the Atlantic City of New Jersey, never mind the Riviera of the Middle East,” Kimmel joked. “We can make it the Vegas of Somalia, and everyone will love it.”

The host then explained how Trump’s plans for Gaza will never happen because “leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, have all forcefully rejected it,” adding, “The only thing the United Nations and the Taliban have in common is they both think this is a terrible idea.”

Kimmel also commented on the viral image of White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who seemed to react to Trump’s announcement with shock. “That is the face of a woman whose soul just exited her body at the speed of light,” he said.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

