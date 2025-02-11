‘Matlock’: Matty’s Suspicious Colleagues Turn on Her in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The next episode of Matlock has a very fitting title. Season 1 Episode 11, “A Traitor in Thine Own House,” will see Kathy Bates‘ Matty betrayed by her colleagues, and TV Insider is exclusively debuting the scene that kicks off their subterfuge.

Airing this Thursday, February 13 at 9/8c on CBS, this week’s Matlock will see tensions rise as Shae (Yael Grobglas) works with Olympia’s (Skye P. Marshall) team on a case for a tech startup that’s had trade secrets stolen. Shae, the “human lie detector,” is also highly suspicious of Matty, and she’s caught on to the fact that Sarah (Leah Lewis) is no longer Matty’s ally now that Matty ruined her chances at trying a major case to which she had a personal connection. Shae is also now a suspect in Matty and Edwin’s Wellbrexa investigation.

“I noticed some tension between you and Matlock,” Shae says to Sarah, who’s apologetic at first before Shae reveals she’s on her side. “I don’t trust her,” Shae adds.

The seething Sarah leans into this opportunity to vent her frustrations about her colleague without missing a beat. “Really? Because ever since she started, I have had a feeling that she is using that infuriating little ‘aw, shucks’ routine to hide the fact that she’s a highly skilled political monster who’s ready to claw out your eyeballs and devour your brains,” Sarah says through practically gritted teeth. “I know it’s a strong take.”

“I like it, let’s talk more,” the mischievous Shae adds.

With Matty’s colleagues starting to catch on to her schemes, it’s only a matter of time before things hit the fan. It doesn’t bode well for Matty that the sharp and powerful Shae suspects there’s something up, and having the highly ambitious Sarah focusing her energized efforts on digging into Matty’s life is only going to raise the stakes. These are professional investigators, after all.

Finding the truth is their job, but concealing it is also sometimes part of the deal in the world of law. Discovering who hid a powerful truth is Matty’s whole reason for being at Jacobson Moore — she and her husband, Edwin (Sam Anderson), are investigating which lawyer at the firm buried documents that would’ve gotten opioids off the market years earlier, which could’ve possibly prevented their daughter’s death by overdose. Keeping her real identity and intentions secret is becoming more and more difficult for Matty. Olympia’s favoritism for Matty can only go so far.

