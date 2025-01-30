[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Matlock Season 1 Episode 9, “Friends.”]

Matty (Kathy Bates) and Edwin (Sam Anderson) were missing key information in their Wellbrexa investigation, information that unexpectedly roped Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian’s (Jason Ritter) relationship problems into the investigation’s mix in Matlock‘s midseason premiere and revealed a brand new suspect they never considered before.

Matlock returned on Thursday, January 30 on CBS. While Olympia and Julian’s ongoing separation has been a subplot so far, it was revealed to be an important piece of the puzzle because of who Julian’s infidelity involves. In the December midseason finale, Olympia learned that Julian cheated on her with the “human lie detector,” Shae (Yael Grobglas), in the past (Olympia wasn’t aware of Julian’s cheating when she asked for a divorce). The January 30 episode revealed that not only did Olympia and Julian meet through the Wellbrexa case at Jacobson Moore, they met Shae through it, too.

Edwin and Matty were at odds throughout the episode. Edwin was struggling with the fact that Matty had become close with Olympia (borderline codependent) despite their suspicions of her possible connection to their daughter’s death. But Matty trusts her friend and couldn’t believe that Olympia would bury the documents.

As Episode 8 revealed, the Wellbrexa files were hidden after Senior’s (Beau Bridges) signature was forged, thus removing him from their suspect list. Matty’s hidden recording pen made her privy to Julian and Shae’s hookup before Olympia entrusted her with that information in Episode 9. Their drunk night out revealed that Olympia and Julian met Shae because she was working for Wellbrexa when Jacobson Moore took the company on as a client.

This means that Shae could’ve had access to these precious documents as well, and it was enough information to make Matty take Olympia off of their suspect list completely. But the viewer is like Edwin, in this case, as it’s hard to believe that Olympia’s potential involvement is erased just because of this newly revealed detail about Shae. The suspect list is back to three in our books, but we’ll see if Matty can be convinced to consider her friend, who’s becoming a closer friend every day, could’ve been the hand that forged the signature. As this episode’s case of the week proved, just because someone looks guilty doesn’t mean that they are.

Next week, Matty and Sarah (Leah Lewis) pose as grandmother and granddaughter in order to gather information at a senior living facility facing a wrongful death suit. The episode is titled “Crash Helmets On.” Is that a hint that Matty is on a collision course headed for trouble?

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS