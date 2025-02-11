Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Blind Auditions continued on The Voice on Monday night (February 10), and another contestant earned a four-chair turn after wowing the coaches with a stunning performance of a Coldplay classic.

Britton Moore, a 21-year-old singer from San Antonio, Texas, took to the stage to perform Coldplay’s “Yellow,” and it didn’t take him long to earn his first chair turn. Just seconds into his opening falsetto, Adam Levine slammed his button and turned around.

Soon after, John Legend and first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini hit their buttons and joined the fun. Only Michael Bublé remained, saying he wanted to see where the singer went from there, and, eventually, he slammed his buzzer too, giving Moore a coveted four-chair turn.

This led to a heated battle between the four coaches, all of whom were vying to get Moore on their team. Levine kicked things off, making sure to remind the young hopeful that he turned around “way before everyone else.”

“When I heard you go into your falsetto, I was like, ‘Okay, I need to coach this guy.’ Because there’s definitely something in your voice that reminded me a little of how I do it,” the Maroon 5 frontman said. “I just felt an instant connection, and I pushed really early because I thought that, ‘Man, this kid’s gonna be special,’ and I was right. You’re amazing, dude!”

Legend had high praise for Moore’s pitch control, telling him, “Singing falsetto is actually really hard in a live setting. I always tell my artists, ‘Your falsetto will betray you when you need it most.’ And it did not betray you, and you sounded so effortless, and you really took some creative leaps, I thought. I think nobody sounds like you on the show, and that will be exciting. And it would be so fun to coach you.”

Meanwhile, Ballerini took some playful digs at her fellow coaches by highlighting how much younger she is than them. “Can I call you Britt? Perfect,” she said. “We go way back. You’re from Texas. I’m from Tennessee. Similar. You’re 21, I respect my elders.”

“Kelsea Ballerini is coming today! Ouch!” Bublé responded.

On a more serious note, Ballerini told Moore, “You can tap into whatever genre you feel like, and that’s what I’m looking for on my team. I know that I’m a country artist, but I want to continue to always evolve and be more than one thing, and I see that in you. I also just feel… I’m on TikTok. Have you guys heard of that?”

She also used her now trademark buzzer trick to play a part of her song “Dibs,” with her singing, “I’m calling dibs.” Last week, Ballerini used her buzzer to play snippets of former Voice coach Blake Shelton mocking Levine.

In the end, Moore chose to join Team Levine, which marked the second week in a row that Levine snagged himself a four-chair turn artist. Last week, 20-year-old Grace-Miller Moody picked Levine as her coach.

“Almost half my team is four-chair turns,” Levine told the cameras after Moore selected him.

You can watch Moore’s performance in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.