‘The Voice’ Premiere Sees Incredible 4-Chair Turn & Surprise Blake Shelton Cameo

The Voice returned on Monday night (February 3) for its 27th season, delivering some jaw-dropping performances, hilarious coach banter, and a surprising cameo from former coach Blake Shelton.

Original Voice coach Adam Levine was back in the famous red chair alongside returning coaches John Legend and Michael Bublé and brand-new coach Kelsea Ballerini. The four showed a competitive spirit right from the very start when 20-year-old Grace Miller Moody from Florence, South Carolina, kicked things off with a bang.

Moody boldly chose to perform one of Levine’s songs, singing a sensational rendition of Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning.” The risk paid off for the young singer as she not only earned a chair-turn from Levine but from all four coaches.

“Adam notoriously does not turn for his own songs, so you have broken the code,” Ballerini told Moody.

The coaches were full of praise, with Bublé saying, “This is the greatest I’ve ever heard one of [Levine’s] songs sung. You are amazing… Tell me what to say so I can become your coach as you become a worldwide superstar.”

Legend also gave his pitch, noting how he and his fellow coaches felt at a “disadvantage” having Levine on the panel. However, the Grammy-winning singer said, “It’s been a long time since Adam has been on The Voice… he’s quite likely very, very rusty. You’ll need someone that’s got more recent experience and who understands how it’s been on the show for the last 10 seasons and not how it was way back in the ancient era.”

It was then Levine’s turn, who started by telling Moody, “Forget the song. I know it’s mine. I know you have great taste in music. All that’s fantastic.”

Before Levine could get into his pitch, however, Ballerini interrupted in a rather unique way. Suddenly, Shelton’s voice came seemingly out of nowhere, saying, “Adam’s a big baby.”

“I had it for when I really needed some backup, and I got it,” Ballerini added, revealing she had voice clips of Shelton loaded on her buzzer. She then pressed it again, with Shelton saying “Adam won’t shut up” and “Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff.”

This didn’t deter Levine, though, who continued with his pitch, telling Moody, “I can definitely help you get to where you need to go because the potential for you is limitless. There was just something about what you were doing that was so infectious and so lovable and soulful. You can absolutely go all the way and win this thing. You’re amazing.”

In the end, Moody chose to join Team Levine.

Elsewhere on the show, Season 25 finalist Bryan Olesen made a return to support his 23-year-old daughter Jadyn Cree, who took to the stage to perform Paramore’s “Still Into You.”

“My dad definitely left some big shoes to fill,” Cree said before taking to the stage. “I’m excited to make him proud and try my best to get anywhere close to where he got in this competition.”

Cree earned two chair turns, from Bublé and Ballerini, ultimately deciding to join Team Bublé. Legend also invited Olesen to the stage to celebrate with his daughter, and the pair shared an emotional hug.

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC