Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Season 27 of The Voice is underway, and there are tons of talented rising stars on the roster. Episode 2 of the blind auditions airs on Monday, February 10, and features a performance from Tatum Scott.

A sneak peek at her audition was released ahead of the episode. Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend turned for Scott’s rendition of “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo, and after a major bonding moment, it certainly seems like she’s favoring Ballerini as her coach. However, the results won’t be revealed until the episode airs.

For now, scroll down for everything we know about the Season 27 contestant.

Where is The Voice’s Tatum Scott from?

Scott hails from High Point, North Carolina, but as she made very clear during her audition, she now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer moved to Music City in February 2023 to pursue her music career, according to her website.

Who is Tatum Scott?

Scott is pursuing music full-time. In addition to playing songs, she’s also a songwriter who “writes her songs based on personal life experiences and stories that others can relate to.”

Now in her early 20s, Scott has been singing since she was just six years old. She already has songs that fans can stream, including the song “Won’t Be You,” and a new track called “Valentine’s Day.”

Scott made her Whiskey Jam debut in Nashville at the end of 2024.

Who is Tatum Scott’s coach on The Voice?

While the sneak peek of Scott’s audition didn’t reveal whether she picked Legend or Ballerini as her coach, it seemed pretty much in the bag that she’d be going with Team Ballerini. As the country singer pointed out, she’ll be a great mentor for Scott since she’s also a woman living in Nashville in the music industry. Plus, bonus points for the fact that they own the same pants!

Scott does not hide the fact that she’s a huge Ballerini fan, and even attended her concert in Nashville at the end of January.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC