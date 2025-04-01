Amy Schneider has already made a name for herself in the world of Jeopardy!, but she has another competition show on her radar. While the Tournament of Champions winner admits that Jeopardy! is what she’s “most suited for,” she said she’s also interested in starring in The Traitors.

“I’m trying to see if I can get my way onto that one,” she tells TV Insider. “That would be fun.”

She also already got to fulfill one of her television goals with a guest spot on Top Chef. Schneider served as a quick-fire guest judge on the cooking competition. “I have no desire to compete as a cook because I’m not very good at all, but I like eating,” she says. “So being part of that is super exciting. But I’m certainly happy to answer trivia questions in any context.”

As TV Insider previously reported, Schneider also said she sees herself returning to Jeopardy! in the future, despite recently losing in the quarterfinals of the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament. “It’s sort of a vicious cycle where it’s either like, I win and want to go back and win again, or I don’t [win] and want to go back and do better the next time,” she said. “Perhaps I will retire at some point, but I don’t think that time is yet, as long as they keep calling me back.”

Schneider famous won 40 consecutive games at the end of 2021 and early 2022. She then returned for the Tournament of Champions later that year and was crowned the champion. The author said that Covid-19 protocols that were implemented at the time worked in her favor.

“There was quarantine and social distancing, and now it’s back to the way it has been for the majority of the history of the show where all the contestants are hanging out together in the green room the whole time,” she explained. “I realized in this past tournament that it kind of changed my sort of mental preparation. I was used to sort of being in a corner by myself on game days because we all had to be sitting in corners by ourselves, so figuring out how to sort of change my mental approach in a different physical environment is part of it.”

