More than seven years after Farrah Abraham‘s departure from MTV, the former reality star is embarking on a new career path. While Abraham has tried many ventures, including the adult entertainment industry, podcasting, and singing, she’s doing something for the first time next month — stand-up comedy.

Abraham will be making her stand-up comedy debut at Spearmint Rhino, a gentlemen’s club in New York City. She will be performing on Thursday, March 13, and her set will be themed “Diary of a Teen Mom.”

“I cannot wait,” she said in an Instagram video announcing the news. “We’ve been waiting for this for so long and now, ya girl is ready. If I’m coming out of the house, it has to be classy, it has to be amazing, it has to be worth it for this online mom to get out there.”

Abraham also teased that she’s ready to “take all those comedy awards,” and warned fellow comedians that she’s “coming for a Grammy next year.” In her video, the Celebrity Big Brother alum also threw some shade at former co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. “I really hope Cate and Tyler from Teen Mom don’t show up to this comedy debut like they did with my celebrity boxing match,” she warned. “Hmm…that was awkward.”

She closed out her video message with an explanation as to why she thinks she’ll crush it as a comic. “A lot of the guys in comedy, they always talk about, like, if they were a porn star, if they had [OnlyFans], but baby, I’ve been there, done that, got the T-shirt. So you need a credible comedian to get up there,” Abraham insisted.

She captioned the post, “I’m thrilled to share that I’m making my stand-up comedy debut—because let’s be honest, my life has ALWAYS been a show!’ Plus, she teased what to expect at the event, adding, “Stick around after the show for an exclusive meet & greet where you can chat with me, grab a free photo op, and even enjoy a fun lap dance! You won’t want to miss this, my loves!”

Abraham was fired from Teen Mom in 2017 due to her work in the adult entertainment industry, but now, it looks like nothing will be off-limits during her stand-up show.