Things are still tense between Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and the couple who adopted their first daughter, Carly, in 2009. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star stars have not seen Carly for about two years, Lowell confirmed to Us Weekly.

“They definitely have 100 percent closed the adoption,” Lowell added in an interview with E! News, referring to Carly’s adoptive parents Brandon Davis and Teresa Davis. “I’m still blocked and they recently told me to quit sending gifts because it was inappropriate and uncalled for. Just a whole bunch of things.”

Teen Mom fans watched when Lowell and Baltierra made the heartbreaking decision to put Carly up for adoption when they were teenagers. The couple agreed to an open adoption with Brandon and Teresa, which meant they would be allowed to receive photos of Carly and visit with her once a year.

While that was the case at first, the communication has declined in recent years, according to Lowell and Baltierra. “It’s very hard,” Lowell admitted to Us Weekly. “At the end of the day, I really just want whatever she wants, and whatever that looks like for Carly, that’s all I want.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

The last time Lowell and Baltierra — who have gone on to welcome three more daughters together — saw Carly was in June 2023. During a September episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they revealed that Brandon and Teresa declined to schedule a visit for 2024. Around that same time, Lowell revealed that she had been blocked by the Davises.

The MTV stars have spoken out against Brandon and Teresa several times and are insistent that they would back off if it’s confirmed that Carly’s the one who wants to cut communication. “I want Carly to know that if she’s the one that still wants contact and it’s not happening, I will fight for that until the day I die or until she tells me it’s too hard for me to have contact,” Lowell confirmed. “But until that day, I want her to know that I am always here and always willing to do whatever I can.”

In the E! News interview, she explained that she and Baltierra have asked Brandon and Teresa whether Carly is the one initiating the no-contact situation. “If it’s Carly not wanting contact, it would hurt, but we would understand,” she said. “And [we’d] say, ‘Hey, if you ever want to have it, we’re here and we totally understand that all of this could be hard for you.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Thursdays, 8/7c, MTV