Rumer Willis has provided a health update on her father, Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

Appearing on the British daytime talk show Loose Women on Monday (February 3), Rumer was asked how the Die Hard star is doing, to which she responded, “He’s doing great. I think, obviously, as many people in California, the thing we’re all kind of most scared of dealing with is just the fires and wanting to make sure everything is okay.”

“Because my family, we’re all so close,” she continued. “I think what’s so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, [it’s] so lovely, because we really are a unit.”

The Empire actress also opened up about co-parenting her toddler daughter with her ex, Derek Richard Thomas, and how she learned valuable lessons from her parents, Bruce, and Demi Moore, who divorced after 13 years of marriage back in 2000.

“I think the thing I’m most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other,” she shared.

“We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what,” Rumer added. “And not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set.”

Bruce and Moore share three daughters, Rumer being the oldest, then Scout (born 1991) and Tallulah (born 1994). The former couple remained amicable after the split, and Moore has rallied around Bruce and the family amid her ex’s battle with dementia.

In 2009, Bruce married model Emma Heming, and the pair share two daughters, Mabel (12) and Evelyn (10). Heming is close with Moore, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, all of whom have supported Bruce over the past couple of years through his health struggles.

Most recently, the family celebrated Moore’s Golden Globe win for her role in The Substance. “What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for the incredible work you did in this film but in the multitude of staggeringly breathtaking work your entire career,” Rumer wrote in an Instagram Story.

“I am so beyond proud, my entire body is buzzing. I am so overwhelmed with joy and pride and gratitude!!” Scout added, while Tallulah wrote, “This woman is my teacher, my guide, my friend. The world is seeing you as your family does, and I am beaming with pride.”

Heming also celebrated the big win, writing, “We’re screaming over here!!!”

Bruce’s family revealed his FTD diagnosis in February 2023. According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, FTD is the most common form of dementia and can affect behavior, personality, language, and movement.