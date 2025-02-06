Steve Harvey Reveals He Got Detained at the Border With Cedric the Entertainer

Steve Harvey has revealed how he and fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer got detained at the border after trying to travel into Canada to gamble at the casinos following a gig in Buffalo, New York.

The legendary host recalled the incident, which happened years ago, between tapings of Family Feud and shared a video clip on his Facebook page on Monday (February 3). “Arrested at the Border with my boy Ced, and let me tell you, it was a whole situation!” Harvey captioned the post.

Harvey explained that after a night performing comedy at the Arco Arena in Buffalo, he “took cash that night because I’m going to go across the border to the casinos in Canada, and I’m a gamble.”

“We in the limo, me and Ced, we go across the thing, [and] border patrol say, ‘who are you guys?'” he continued. “They took us inside, started asking us all these questions. And, you know, we just got off stage, we got pink suits on and s***, we do look like pimps.”

“They were racially profiling me, and justifiably so,” Harvey joked. “‘Cos we looked like we were god**** drug dealers.”

He went on to say the border patrol officers cut the lining of their suits open and saw how much cash they had. “They asked, ‘How do you have this much cash?’ I said, ‘We tell jokes, man. We’re the original kings of comedy; you have no idea how much money we make.’ I was showing him checks that I had, but he could not understand that much cash.”

“Them mother******* kept us in customs for seven hours,” Harvey added as the audience gasped. “They did background checks, you know, you can get your records expunged, but not on the federal level. So, whatever you did… the feds can find anything. So they were digging up s***.”

“And when they go through there, everyone in that limo had a f****** criminal background,” he quipped. “They were pulling up s*** I forgot about!”

Harvey went on to say that it was midnight when they got there and daylight when he and Cedric were finally allowed to leave. “They didn’t find no drugs in the car. And what saved us was, that morning, an old Black dude came to work and came in there, and he said, ‘Steve and Ced!’ I said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!'”

He remembered the man asking, “What are you doing in here?” Harvey retorted, “We finna go to prison; that’s what we’re doing.”

