Survey says… those were tough questions. Family Feud fans called out the game show for having the “hardest” Fast Money questions they have ever seen.

The McLemore family faced off against the Clay family on Thursday, February 20. The McLemore family won the game, surpassing 300 points and advancing to the Fast Money round. Out of their five members, the family picked Sandra and Yolanda to answer the questions.

Sandra went first. She answered the first question — “Name a place starting with the letter ‘B’ that you spend many hours” — with “the bar.” The second question was “Fill in the blank: Aqua ____.” Sandra shouted out, “Turf!”

“How many hours a day does a cat sleep?” was the third question. The game show contestant answered with “five!” Sandra’s eyes opened wide at the fourth question, “Name something that is long and thin.” She answered: “A straw!”

The final question was, “Name the world’s most beautiful flower.” Sandra’s answer was “a rose.”

Sadly, Sandra only scored 74 out of 200 points, but, they still had a shot because Yolanda was coming up next and she only needed 126 points in order to win $20,000, which has been done many times on Family Feud.

To the same questions, Yolanda answered, “books,” “Aqua Velvet,” “12 hours,” “belt,” and “calla lily.” However, she originally passed on the first answer and answered “rose” initially for the last answer, tripping her up as the clock counted down. She only reached 100 points, so they did not win the prize. The McLemore family received $5 per point, taking home $500.

Host Steve Harvey revealed the number one answers to be “bedroom/bed,” “Aqua Velva,” “20 hours,” “pen or pencil,” and “rose.”

The Fast Money round was posted to Family Feud‘s YouTube page and fans commented on how tough the five questions were.

“Tough questions,” one fan said.

“This was a hard one,” wrote another.

“Too many hard questions,” added a third.

“Ridiculous unfair questions with unlimited answers should not be permitted,” wrote a fan.

“These questions are hard and they could’ve gave her aqua,” commented a YouTube user.

“These were the hardest group of FM questions I’ve ever seen,” a fan said.

“Those were some brutal questions IMO. Minus the last one,” wrote one last fan.

