Could Scarlett Johansson Be Hoda Kotb’s Permanent ‘Today’ Replacement?

Jenna Bush Hager is still looking for her new permanent co-host for Today‘s fourth-hour following Hoda Kotb‘s retirement earlier this month, and an early frontrunner has emerged in the form of a Hollywood A-lister.

The long-time morning show host has been joined by a string of guest co-hosts in recent weeks for the newly titled Today with Jenna & Friends, including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer. Last week, she was joined by Scarlett Johansson, who quickly became a favorite with viewers and crew members alike.

It seems the Black Widow star had a blast, too, as she confirmed on Thursday’s (January 23) show that she would love to come back and co-host again following her last show on Friday (January 24).

“You are going to come back?” Bush Hager asked her.

“Yes, I absolutely have to come back,” Johansson replied. “If you’ll have me?”

“Are you kidding?” Bush Hager responded before quipping, “We started a GoFundMe so you could be here all the time! It’s been the dream; you’re the best.”

As the show wrapped up, Bush Hager said they would find a date for the Lucy actress to return next month.

According to The Daily Mail, an insider claimed the entire production team was impressed with Johansson’s job as host and is willing to do whatever it takes to make her a permanent fixture. The outlet also reports that a potential $5 million per year contract is on the table.

“Scarlett absolutely knocked it out of the park and there was more positive feedback from viewers than there ever has been since the show launched,” the insider said. “Executives do not think that they even really need to look any further and would pretty much give Scarlett the offer as a permanent host if she was willing to take it.”

The source added that there was worry over bringing in an A-list star, noting fears “that the audience would not respond well, but this was proven wrong big time.”

“Scarlett was relatable, funny, witty, charming, and won over not only Jenna but the crew and producers too,” they added.

Kotb hosted Today‘s fourth-hour with Bush Hager from 2019 until her departure from NBC on January 10, 2025. She previously hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford from 2008 to 2019. According to the Daily Mail insider, Kotb has given her seal of approval to Johansson as her replacement.

“Hoda is going to be a hard act to follow,” the source stated. “But Scarlett would undoubtedly fill these shoes well, and Hoda has voiced her approval. Scarlett knew the assignment and she delivered. She is a natural.”

On Wednesday’s (January 22) show, Johansson told viewers she went to bed the night before “buzzing” as she “was so excited.” She added, “I prepared everything for today. I love this job… Like absolute dream job.”

Bush Hager even teased that Johansson could become a permanent addition to the show when she came up with a new name for the morning program. “Jenna & Scarlett, you hear what I’m saying!” she said as the audience cheered.

In the meantime, Today‘s fourth hour will continue with guest hosts, with singers Kelsea Ballerini, Jordin Sparks, Ciara, and Wynonna Judd joining Bush Hager at the desk this week.