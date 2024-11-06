HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Adorable Baby Name Video After Difficult Premature Birth

HGTV star Jasmine Roth has given fans a heartwarming update following the dramatic premature birth of her second child, Darla, who was born one month early and weighed in at 4lbs 8oz.

Roth previously told People that the birth of Baby Darla, born on September 7, was a “terrifying” experience. She and her husband, Brett, were out to dinner when her contractions began, and they were stuck in traffic getting to the hospital, nearly giving birth “on the side of the road.”

In a video posted to her Instagram page, the 40-year-old shared the hilarious moment her older daughter reacted to her little sister’s name. Hazel, who is four years old, can be seen entering the hospital room, excited to meet the new addition. “I wanna see my sis! I call her sis,” Hazel exclaimed. “I wanna know her name!” “So we’re going to tell you the name, and then you get to tell the rest of the family once you remember it,” Jasmine assured. “You ready? Her name is Darla Rose Roth.”

Hazel silently stared at her mom before repeating the name out loud. Jasmine asked, “What do you think?” Hazel didn’t hold back. “Well, I’ll be calling her Melody,” she shared, prompting the mom-of-two to burst into laughter.

“Honestly I like Melody better….” one fan unabashedly wrote in the comments.

“I would have made up my own name too if the best my parents came up with is Darla,” quipped another.

“Love the name,” gushed a third.

In the caption, Jasmine explained how they came up with “Darla,” writing: “There isn’t a big story around it. We never tell anyone the name ahead of time because if we can settle on a name, we don’t want to take the chance of anyone ruining it for us. Neither of us have ever known a ‘Darla’ so that was a good start! Let’s be honest, naming people is TOUGH!” she jokingly added.

Jasmine has updated fans on her bundle of joy’s health ever since the touch-and-go birth.

On October 28, Jasmine let fans know her family was back at home and all was progressing normally. “Maternity Leave: Part 1,” Jasmine captioned the series of photos. “We brought Darla home from the hospital after 15 days. Yay! Hazel stayed with her grandmas and her Uncle and visited us daily, but it was still really hard to be away.”

Jasmine went on to say that Hazel “is the best big sis” and that “Darla loves her attention.” She also provided a health update, explaining why Darla had a feeding tube attached.

“If you’re like me, this was new territory since I’ve never had a preemie baby before. It’s basically a tube that goes all the way to her stomach through her nose,” she shared. “Milk (see photo 13 for the source!) goes through the tube and straight into her stomach. Because Darla was born so small, it took her some time to get strong enough to eat a whole meal.”

As of October 31, Jasmine was happy to tell fans on Instagram that Darla no longer needed a feeding tube.