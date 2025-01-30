Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

In the Fire Country midseason finale, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) walked off the job, leaving her gear behind, after arguing with Jake (Jordan Calloway) and siphoning gas from a civilian’s car to help a mom and kid living out of their vehicle during an emergency. She ended up surrounded by the fire overtaking the area — alone and in serious danger. When Manny (Kevin Alejandro), now an inmate at Three Rock fire camp, heard what his daughter did, he immediately went to find her.

Now, TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the January 31 midseason premiere showing Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke) on their way to a rescue situation — and that’s how he learns that Manny’s out there, also looking for Gabriela. “That’s technically an inmate escape,” Vince notes, asking, “Is that the way you called it in?” Sharon doesn’t answer. He checks again that she called it in.

“Manny left his daughter in our hands, when she was vulnerable, and we have watched that child sink,” she argues. But he points out they tried to help. (They let her stay in their Airstream parked at the station and Sharon has tried to talk to her.) “We failed,” Sharon reminds him. Watch the full sneak peek for more.

In addition to Manny risking his freedom for his missing daughter, the midseason premiere, “Coming in Hot,” sees Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) have to find a way to save themselves with the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control. Plus, Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch.

Manny and Gabriela’s relationship has been strained all season, but as showrunner Tia Napolitano told us after the midseason finale, this could be the beginning of them reconciling.

“I think what’s been missing for Gabriela for episodes and episodes is Manny. I think it’s been missing from the show, and in a good way, I think when we get it back we’ll be so satisfied,” she said. “And I think that’s her family. They have a small family. It’s two people, but that’s her whole family. So if you’re not on good terms with one family member, that’s the whole thing. It’s not like she has seven sisters to call. So she needs her Manny back.” He needs her, too.

The midseason finale also teased Manny’s parole hearing. The showrunner is “very excited … as is he,” but she cautions, “We will see how he gets out of that fire when he walked off duty.”

Fire Country, Midseason Premiere, Friday, January 31, 9/8c, CBS