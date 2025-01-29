Kylie Wing jumped in to help pal Christina Haack on The Flip Off after the latter split from husband Josh Hall in July 2024. With the show’s premise being a house-flipping competition between Haack/Hall and Tarek El Mossa/Heather Rae El Moussa, Haack needed a new teammate by her side amid the divorce.

However, Wing’s history with Haack dates back to long before she teamed up with her on the HGTV show. Scroll down for everything we know about Wing and her relationship with the reality star.

How did Kylie Wing and Christina Haack meet?

Wing and Haack met through a mutual friend amid COVID-19. After Wing lost her job due to the pandemic, she opened her own boutique design firm and completed a handful of small renovations. After being introduced to Haack, she worked on Christina on the Coast and the two joined forces to create their design firm called Christina & Kylie.

What does Kylie Wing do?

Wing is an interior designer and also notes in her Instagram bio that she’s an “entrepreneur.” Before pursuing her passion in home design, Wing worked as a wardrobe stylist for a decade, but pivoted careers when she started a family. Interior design was a side hustle at first, with a focus on furnishing Airbnb properties, according to her website.

Now that Christina & Kylie is up and running, the company offers full service interior design and full home furnishing. The duo services luxury homeowners in Orange County, California. Wing also owns Wing Home Interiors, which she founded in 2021.

While working in the fashion industry, Wing held positions at Nordstrom, REVOLVE, and Pacific Sunwear, according to her LinkedIn.

Who is Kylie Wing’s hubsand?

Wing is married to Roland “Rollie” Wing. He works at Fox Racing as a lifestyle business development manager. He previously worked as an account manager at PUMA for more than four years, per LinkedIn.

The couple got married in 2018. In July 2024, Wing posted an anniversary tribute to her husband on Instagram writing, “6 years down [infinity] to go.”

Does Kylie Wing have kids?

Wing has three children: daughter Wynter, and sons Wolfe and Waylon. Her oldest child, Wynter, turned 12 in November 2024, while Waylon turned 2 two months earlier.

The Flip Off, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV