Trump Official Calls Joy Reid ‘Dumber Than a Box of Rocks’

The ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation efforts continue to cause tense discussion on both sides of the political aisle, with MSNBC’s Joy Reid recently accusing the Trump administration of “performative raids.”

On Tuesday’s (January 28) edition of Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, President Donald Trump‘s newly appointed ‘border czar’ and former acting ICE director Tom Homan reacted to a clip from Reid’s show, calling her “dumber than a box of rocks.”

In the clip, Reid and New York Attorney General Letitia James blasted Trump’s deportation policies, which have seen ICE agents raiding communities across the United States to detain illegal immigrants who they claim are criminals. This included talk of Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson, who said the raids were meant to “stoke fear into the American people.”

Homan fired back at these comments on Fox News, saying of Reid, “She’s dumber than a box of rocks. Bottom line is, let’s talk about Chicago for a minute. Chicago mayor says that we put fear in the elementary schools because ICE agents went to an elementary school, total false story. What ICE did in Chicago is saved children. What we did in New York today is save children.”

He continued, “Just in Chicago alone, we arrested at least nine sexual predators, most of them child sex predators. We took them off the street. We took them off the street in New York today. We’re protecting the community. We’re saving children. We’re going to secure that border so less Americans die of fentanyl deaths. We’re securing the border so less women and children are sex trafficked.”

“The Biden administration has 600% increase in sex trafficking,” Homan claimed. “We’re securing the border so less terrorists and people on the terrorist watch list get into the country. Under Biden, we had a 3,500% increase in people on terrorist watch lists. No, we’re saving this nation. We make America safe again. So they need to get out of the way because we’re coming. We’re going to do it. They’re not going to stop us.”

