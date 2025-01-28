‘The View’ Cohosts Shade Dr. Phil for Attending ICE Raids

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View cohosts each had a lot to say once again about the spate of deportation raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across the country at the direction of Donald Trump.

It was the first “Hot Topic” of the day on Tuesday (January 28) — as well as a subject of discussion with guest Gretchen Whitmer — and began with a clip of the reaction to Selena Gomez’s tearful video response, which she later deleted after receiving backlash. Also featured in the intro was a shot of Phil McGraw a.k.a. Dr. Phil, who was present for a raid in Chicago on behalf of his network Merit Street Media.

“I’m questioning why is Dr. Phil there?” Joy Behar said in response to the opening.

“‘Cause it’s now a reality show. This is the new reality show,” Whoopi Goldberg quickly answered. “I’m hoping that we can put music behind this because it’s only going to be a matter of weeks before we start to see folks showing up.”

After that, the conversation became a bit more focused on Gomez’s words and her right to share them, with Sara Haines noting, “What people don’t understand is two things can be true at once. All of those conservative media pundits answered with, ‘What about the violent criminals?’ Selena Gomez can feel compassion for people being deported. She has a very personal connection to that. Her grandmother came in the back of a truck across the border, and her father was born in the country, she’s born in the country … It can be heartbreaking, and she can still not be okay with violent criminals.”

Haines went on to demand more information about those who are being arrested in the raids, arguing that even Gomez would be more supportive if they could be sure they’re arresting violent offenders: “They’re not transparent about who they’re bringing. They’re knocking on doors. They’re rounding up people, and they’re not saying — if they broke down every person deported and said, ‘We’ve got 16 murders, 15 rapists, 13 repeat offenders,’ everyone in this country, including Selena Gomez, would say, ‘Bravo.’ But that’s not what’s happening,” she said.

Behar argued that half of those deported don’t have criminal records and added, “And the price of eggs is up. Just saying.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin offered that the nation’s immigration process as a whole needs to be reworked to make it easier for legal immigration and then repeated several of the same points she made on Monday’s show. She concluded by saying, “We need to also be realistic. How do we talk about issues everyone faces, do it in a humane way, make the border secure…”

But Behar interrupted to note, “That’s not possible because cruelty is the point with him… like, ‘Let’s show this happening.'”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC