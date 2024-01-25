What Exactly Is Dr. Phil’s New Network?

Dr. Phil McGraw is launching his own network and is already lining up his programming slate. But there’s more you need to know when it comes to Merit Street Media before it goes live next month.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Dr. Phil’s network.

What Is Merit Street Media?

Merit Street Media is described as a multi-platform destination media brand that is being spearheaded by Dr. Phil. Merit Street is set to create and distribute content across diverse platforms to reach audiences nationwide. Merit Street’s media presence is led by its television network, which has been established in partnership with Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Merit Street Media is a fully distributed cable, satellite, and free-over-the-air broadcast brand that will reach over 65 million television homes. The television network will boast original and acquired programming anchored by Dr. Phil’s nightly talk show, Dr. Phil Primetime. Situated in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas, Merit Street studios spans five acres and will serve as the hub for the brand.

Within these studios, multiple hours of daily news broadcasts will unfold and be taped for viewers across the country. Your local cable provider will determine the exact channel for Merit Street.

When Does It Launch?

Merit Street will officially launch on Monday, February 26, as several original programs begin airing on the network. Among the earliest offerings is the morning news program Morning on Merit Street, which will air on weekdays from 8 to 10 am ET.

What Shows Will Air on Merit Street?

So far, Merit Street has lined up three original programs, including Morning on Merit Street, The News on Merit Street, and Dr. Phil Primetime.

Morning on Merit Street will air on weekdays, as mentioned above, and is set to offer a fresh approach to the morning news, “combining information, enlightenment, entertainment, and inspiration.” In addition to covering the latest news from overnight and that morning, the show will also highlight stories that relate to viewers’ daily lives, covering subjects ranging from fitness to parental advice. Dominique Sachse and Fanchon Stinger will lead the show.

The News on Merit Street will air weeknights from 7 to 8 pm ET and take a comprehensive look at the day’s top headlines. The program, promising to deliver the whole story, will be led by senior anchor Kris Gutierrez and co-hosts Lyndsey Keith Loni Coombs.

Dr. Phil Primetime will air nightly at 8 pm ET and follow the well-known format of the host’s former daytime show in which he continues to offer no-nonsense advice to guests and viewers, tackling tough topics and issues facing real people in the real world today. “It all begins and ends with real people dealing with these issues for real, using common sense, fact-based information, and action plans to create results,” Dr. Phil said of the series. For fans of his long-running daytime format, they definitely won’t want to miss Dr. Phil Primetime.

Stay tuned for more details surrounding the network as Merit Street’s TV launch nears, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in.