Dr. Phil Joins ICE Agents For Immigration Arrests in Chicago

Dr. Phil McGraw joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and top Trump administration officials on Sunday (January 26) for a series of targeted immigration arrests across the Chicago area.

The long-time TV host took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, where he announced, “Dr Phil is embedded with @RealTomHoman for ICE operation in Chicago.” He shared a video alongside the post, noting how this is “a pretty high-risk mission we’re going on.”

“This truly is a targeted ICE mission, because they’re not sweeping neighborhoods like people are trying to imply. I know that because I’ve been involved in this going into this,” he continued, noting that ICE has identified 270 “high-value targets.”

“These are known criminals and terrorists,” McGraw added. “We’re talking about murderers, child traffickers, child rapists. We’re talking about bad actors, both in the countries they’ve come from and since they’ve been here in the United States.”

McGraw filmed the raids with his Merit Street Media production company and aired live coverage on MeritTV.com. He also interviewed Tom Homan, President Donald Trump‘s border czar and former ICE acting director.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has made wide-ranging efforts to crack down on immigration, sending U.S. troops to the border and deputizing law enforcement agents with several Justice Department agencies to conduct immigration enforcement to help with the ICE efforts.

In a statement on Sunday, ICE said that they “along with federal partners, including the FBI, ATF, DEA, CBP and the U.S. Marshals Service, began conducting enhanced targeted operations today in Chicago to enforce U.S. immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.”

McGraw, a known Republican, spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on October 27, 2004. He also interviewed Trump during the presidential campaign, where he agreed with the president’s assertion that the justice system had unfairly targeted him.