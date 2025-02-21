As the creative director of BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, Emmy winner Mike Gunton has captivated audiences with docuseries like Planet Earth II, Prehistoric Planet, and Dynasties, all of which explore the world’s flora and fauna through millions of years. About five years ago, while searching for a new story, Gunton realized that there had never been “a series about the whole of the Americas,” he says, referring to North, South, and Central.

It’s the only continent to stretch between both poles, and it’s surely worthy of the endeavor. “It doesn’t have elephants or gorillas, [but] it has everything else in its diversity of habitats, including the biggest, longest, oldest, and fastest among the animals. It’s a wildlife filmmaker’s dream.” The result: NBC’s 10-episode The Americas. The massive project filmed over 180 expeditions, from the Arctic to South America’s icy southern tip.

Turns out, The Americas was also a dream for Tom Hanks, the producer’s only choice for narrator. The Oscar-winning star saw one episode with Gunton and quickly signed on. “Hanks later said, ‘I was born to narrate this story,’” relates Gunton, who calls the actor “the voice of America.”

Gunton continues to gush that Hanks “has the perfect [ability] to talk about the show’s important issues”—which include the threats of climate change—“and also see the humor, empathy, and humanity in nature.”

With episodes.“The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The Wild West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast,” and “Patagonia,” the vast expanse of our continent and its inhabitants are on full display. (If that’s still not enough, a behind-the-scenes episode streams on Peacock Monday, April 21.)

Aided by drones, diving cameras, and ingenious jury-rigged tech, The Americas follows various species close-up, from tiny honeypot ants to the world’s largest-ever animal, the blue whale, documenting the creatures’ lives as they try to feed their progeny, seek mates and do their best to survive predators.

Among the battles: An American bald eagle chases an osprey midair to steal its fish, a young buffalo faces down an aging herd leader, orca whales gang up to put a dolphin on the menu, and wolves and polar bears clash over a single carcass. Viewers can also expect heartwarming family scenes — a rarely filmed ocelot bonds with her playful kittens, and a mama bear escorts her cubs down a dangerous rock formation.

The show doesn’t ignore sex either. Viewers see never-before-filmed mating rituals as male orchid bees woo females with complex perfume offerings, young male manatees practice flirting by rolling around together and even sharp-tailed grouse perform courtship dances under car headlights.

First on the episode map is the U.S.’s Atlantic coast, where a third of all Americans live. “I wanted to show that, despite the number of people, there is still fabulous wildlife, if you know where to look,” says the episode’s director, producer Alex Griffiths. “We tried to choose stories that would resonate with people. Hopefully, they’ll be cheering for the aging stallion as he tries to fight off a usurper and rooting for a young raccoon as he heads into New York City on his own.”

Griffiths also notes, “I was particularly keen to show familiar wildlife in a new light.” Did you know that bald eagles, the U.S.’s noble national bird, are accomplished thieves? They snatch up food from other animals, including humans, and have even been known to follow fishermen’s tugboats for fish.

Life’s biggest mysteries are certainly on display here. “Making this show made me see [the Americas] in a whole new way,” Griffiths says. “I hope that will be the same for the audience.”

