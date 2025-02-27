If you need a little break from [gestures broadly], well, everything, The Americas is here to help bring a bit of joy and peace to your screens. The new NBC nature docuseries returns for its third episode on Sunday (March 2) with some much-needed cat cuteness to cheer up your day.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the next leg of this docu-journey, titled “The Wild West,” a mother bobcat takes a lengthy water break and comes back to find her three precious kittens are more than ready for her return. After they nurse and regain their strength, they decide there’s no time for mom to get in a nap like they just did — instead, it’s playtime again!

The adorable bobkittens aren’t the only animals featured in the episode, of course; audiences will also get to behold the wonders of other Western American creatures, including coyotes, plains bison, red foxes, prairie rattlesnakes, sandhill cranes, acorn woodpeckers, worker honeypot ants, river otters, and wild horses.

The Americas is narrated by Tom Hanks, features music by Hans Zimmer, and is executive produced by Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties). It premiered with its first two episodes airing back to back last Sunday (February 23). The first, “The Atlantic Coast” presented footage of baby bears and raccoons, cicadas, bald eagles, ospreys, sand tiger sharks, wild horses, fireflies, and pumas. The second, “Mexico,” showcased orca whales, dolphins, blue-footed boobies, pygmy owls, jaguars, spider monkeys, monarch butterflies, various rare cave creatures, and orchid bees.

The series aims to capture the spectrum of species that exist across the Americas. As the logline for the series reads, “The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world’s great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.”

The 10-episode series was filmed over the course of 180 expeditions in five years and covers both North and South America’s animal kingdom with the episodes indicating the regions covered. Still to come from the series after “The Wild West” are “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast,” and “Patagonia.”

The Americas, Sundays, 7/6c, NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock