[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for FBI: International Season 4 Episode 9 “The Kill Floor.”]

Well, we can breathe a sigh of relief after the FBI: International midseason finale: Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) is alive!

The agent’s fate was left up in the air after she was shot while she and Wes (Jesse Lee Soffer) pursued the man responsible for the death of the latter’s partner, Csonka (Beau Knapp) in the fall finale.

“The job that the characters take on, they always put themselves at risk. Anybody who works on the front line — police, firefighters, anybody who’s willing to protect their country, you sign up to take a risk that you could potentially lose your life, even if you have family and whatnot,” Vidotto notes.

So what’s next for Vo? TV Insider spoke with Vidotto to get the scoop.

What can you say about Vo’s recovery?

Vinessa Vidotto: I think she’s a pretty resilient, strong woman, and our show is a very fast-paced show. I don’t think it dwells so much on that, and we’re always onto the next case. But from what I can say, she’s in good spirits about it all. I think she has a great support system. She’s got Tank, she’s got Wes, she’s got Raines [Carter Redwood], Amanda [Christina Wolfe], Smitty [Eva-Jane Willis].

Vo and Wes did have history before he came on as the new boss. We’re also seeing their dynamic now evolve. What stands out to you about that relationship?

There’s just a deeper connection because we’ve known each other previously and he’s trained me since when I knew nothing. So it’s cool to have that connection in terms of, “This is what I learned from you. Watch me, let me prove to you that I’ve learned something from you.” But also you can learn something from another person, whether they’re older or younger than you, so it’s also cool when Vo can teach him something or step in or mitigate a move that he’s about to make or a decision. Also, Wes opens up a lot, I think, through each episode and reveals his past and a lot of stories that make you feel more connected and invested instead of just seeing an FBI agent that has a hard shell.

Do you think Vo is ready to open up to him in return?

I would hope so. I would really hope so. Nothing has been written yet about that, but I would love to have an opportunity to be vulnerable like that. It’s cool being resilient and badass and tough, and it’s a great way to get through life, but also as an actor, you want to have those delicious, vulnerable moments and it makes you more authentic and relatable and people can connect and feel, and that’s what you want to do at the end of the day as an actor … make people feel something.

I like the Vo and Tate stuff we got earlier this season when Tate went into the field.

Yes. So that’s something else that I felt on that episode, for Amanda’s episode. We really don’t get to do female scenes and when Kellett [Heida Reed] was in Season 1 and 2, I remember she was my mentor on the team and I really loved that. It was me looking up to her. And I feel like that’s an opportunity that we could hone in on is doing more female scenes. Me with Smitty, if she’s taken me on the rounds as Europol. I have a lot to learn from Europol. I think that’d be really cool.

What is Vo thinking about for herself career-wise? Is she thinking that she wants to lead the team one day? Happy where she is?

She’s climbing for it and she’s competing with Raines for it, so I don’t know if she’s going to stop anytime soon. She’s hungry. She’s young and she’s hungry.

What else is coming up for Vo going forward?

Catching more bad guys.

Getting right back into work and moving forward?

Yeah, she’s hungry. She’s eager. She can’t sit still. She’s not that type of person to relax. She’s a workaholic.

Is there anything that you’d really like to do with Vo going forward?

Yes. More fight scenes and more vulnerable, conversational scenes and scenes with strong females or just a story, a through line with Smitty or with Amanda. I just think that’s really cool.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS