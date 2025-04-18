Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 “Lab Rats.”]

After Peter Krause‘s character, Bobby Nash, was killed off 9-1-1 in a shocking Season 8 twist, the actor released a statement reacting to the storyline.

“I would like to thank Dana Walden, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear for entrusting me with such a complex character over these nine years,” he began, via Variety, referencing the show’s run that began on Fox and then moved to ABC in 2024. “It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash.”

The statement continued, “In October 2017, through him, we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace. On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy.”

Nash died when his character was exposed to a deadly super strain of CCHF (Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever) and he sacrificed the last dose of antiviral to Chimney (Kenneth Choi). His arc ended after an emotional scene with Athena, followed by a haunting moment where he lifted his hands up in prayer before dying.

“Humbled by working in step with our technical advisor, Chief Mike Bowman, and real firefighters, I wish to thank you all for helping me bring a sense of dignity and realism to the character in our larger-than-life emergency landscape,” Krause continued. “Your kind and complimentary words have meant the world to me.”

He added, “I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

The actor went on to thank those working in “every department” and the teams at ABC, 20th Television, and Fox. “I will miss all my 9-1-1 family,” he said. “Our incredible crew whose professional excellence is second to none. All the writers who keep pulling rabbits out of hats. All the directors tasked with the same. All the incredible guest cast over the years as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and the cast in the call center. I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love.”

He concluded by adding, “Tim Minear and Brad Buecker, you’ve been my pillars and are two of the best in the business. I will miss you both. Finally, I will miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy. This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart.”

Krause also appeared on the Friday, April 18, episode of Good Morning America to address Bobby’s death. “It would come as no surprise to the viewing audience that Bobby chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab,” he said. “He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day. And I will miss everybody dearly. This was my workplace, for eight years, eight seasons. And I am really going to miss everybody: Angela and the fire team and the crew.”

He then reiterated how much he’ll miss working with Bassett and said he’ll never “have a relationship like that on TV” ever again.

This isn’t the last of Peter Krause on the procedural, though. Despite his character’s death, Minear promised TV Insider that the boss will return in some form (like a dream, flashback, or hallucination). And it’s going to happen before the end of Season 8 this spring.

“You’re going to see him before the end of the season,” Minear confirmed. “You’re going to see him in some of those ways that you have enumerated.” However, he added, “I don’t want to mislead anyone. He’s dead.”

Were you shocked that Peter Krause’s character was killed off 9-1-1? Share your reactions in the comments below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC