Top 11 ‘Survivor’ Stars Who Played the Most Days: Boston Rob, Parvati & More

Alyssa Norwin
Rob Mariano arrives at the CBS
Jason Merritt / Scott Wintrow / Getty Images

Survivor

While Survivor‘s new era has been about bringing new players into the game every season, there have been plenty of contestants who played multiple times in the past.

Rob Mariano holds the record for most seasons played with five under his belt, but there’s an impressive group that’s also played four times, and a number of castaways who have given the game a go on three different seasons. Of course, they didn’t all make it to final tribal council every time, but they’ve still logged dozens of days on the beach.

Eleven players have managed to last a total of 100 days or more. Scroll down to see the leaderboard for most days played on Survivor.

Rob Mariano attends attends the premiere of CBS'
David Livingston/Getty Images

Rob Mariano -- 152 Days

Mariano is the only Survivor contestant to have played five times (six if you count his stint as a mentor on Season 39). With two final tribal council appearances and one “edge of extinction” twist that kept eliminated players on the beach after they were voted out, he’s logged 152 days playing the show.

Survivor: Marquesas (Season 4) — 21 days, 10th place

Survivor: All Stars (Season 8) — 39 days, 2nd place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 2o) — 18 days, 13th place

Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22) — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Winners at War (Season 4o) — 35 days (including Edge of Extinction), 17th place

Parvati Shallow arrives at the CBS
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Parvati Shallow -- 149 Days

Although Parvati Shallow played one less season than Mariano, she almost caught him on the days played leaderboard. Like Mariano, Shallow made it to two final tribal councils and stuck around for the Season 40 “Edge of Extinction” twist, bringing her total to 149 days.

Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13) — 36 days, 6th place

Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — 39 days, 2nd place

Surivvor: Winners at War (Season 4o) — 35 days (including Edge of Extinction), 15th place

Ozzy Lusth poses at the CBS'
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Ozzy Lusth -- 128 Days

Ozzy Lusth has never won Survivor, but he’s still logged 128 days during his four seasons of gameplay.

Survivor: Cook Islands (Season 13) — 39 days, 2nd place

Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) — 27 days, 9th place

Survivor: South Pacific (Season 23) — 38 days, 4th place

Survivor: Game Changes (Season 34) — 24 days, 12th place

Cirie Fields attends the CBS Presentation of Survivor Panama
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Cirie Fields -- 121 Days

Cirie Fields is famously known as the “woman who got off the couch” to play Survivor. Although she’s never won, she has four seasons to be proud of.

Survivor: Panama (Season 12) — 36 days, 4th place

Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) — 38 days, 3rd place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — 11 days, 17th place

Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34) — 36 days, 6th place

Television personality Tyson Apostol attends the
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tyson Apostol -- 116.5

It took Tyson Apostol two seasons to get his footing on Survivor, but he ended up eventually winning the show and returning for the all-winners Season 40, where he had another impressive run.

Survivor: Tocantins (Season 18) — 27 days, 8th place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains — 15 days, 15th place

Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27) — 39.5 days, 1st place

Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40) — 35 days (including Edge of Extinction), 11th place

 

Aubry Bracco on 'Survivor'

Aubry Bracco -- 111 Days

Aubry Bracco has only played three seasons of Survivor. However, the “Edge of Extinction” twist in Season 38 and her impressive finishes on Season 32 and Season 35 helped her log an impressive number of days played.

Survivor: Kaôh Rōng (Season 32) — 39 days, 2nd place

Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34) — 37 days, 5th place

Survivor: Edge of Extinction (Season 38) — 35 days (including Edge of Extinction), 16th place

Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine arrives at the season finale of
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sandra Diaz-Twine -- 110 Days

Sandra Diaz-Twine is the “queen” of Survivor for a reason. She’s won twice, played four times, and appeared as a mentor alongside Mariano in Season 39.

Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7) — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34) —16 days, 15th place

Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40) — 16 days, 16th place

Television personality Amanda Kimmel attends the
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Amanda Kimmel -- 108 Days

Although Amanda Kimmel has never won Survivor, she made final tribal council on back-to-back seasons lasted 108 days total during her three seasons on the show.

Survivor: China (Season 15) — 39 days, 3rd place

Survivor: Micronesia (Season 16) — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — 30 days, 9th place

Amber Mariano attends the premiere of CBS'
David Livingston/Getty Images

Amber Mariano -- 107 Days

Amber Mariano has played three seasons of Survivor, but she’s had impressive runs each time. Even though she went home early on Season 40, she racked up a lot of days due to “Edge of Extinction.”

Survivor: Australian Outback — 33 days, 6th place

Survivor: All-Stars — 39 days, 1st place

Survivor: Winners at War — 35 days (including Edge of Extinction), 20th place

 

Television personality Rupert Boneham attends the
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rupert Boneham -- 104.5 Days

Although Rupert Boneham hasn’t won Survivor, he’s one of the most beloved contestants of all-time with four seasons and 108.5 days under his belt.

Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7) — 27th days, 8th place

Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8) — 37 days, 4th place

Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20) — 36 days, 6th place

Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Season 27) — 4.5 days, 20th place

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Andrea Boehlke -- 103 days

Andrea Boehlke is a three-time Survivor player. While she never even made it to final tribal, she lasted long enough on all of her seasons to total 103 days played.

Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22)— 37 days, 5th place

Survivor: Caramoan (Season 26) — 33 days, 7th place

Survivor: Game Changers (Season 34) — 33 days, 8th place

 

