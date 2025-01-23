While Survivor‘s new era has been about bringing new players into the game every season, there have been plenty of contestants who played multiple times in the past.

Rob Mariano holds the record for most seasons played with five under his belt, but there’s an impressive group that’s also played four times, and a number of castaways who have given the game a go on three different seasons. Of course, they didn’t all make it to final tribal council every time, but they’ve still logged dozens of days on the beach.

Eleven players have managed to last a total of 100 days or more. Scroll down to see the leaderboard for most days played on Survivor.