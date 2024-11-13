‘Survivor’ Season 48 Sets Premiere Date: How to Watch on CBS & Streaming

With the first member of the jury officially selected in Survivor Season 47, things are getting down to the wire for the remaining castaways. Season 47 will end in December, and now we know when Survivor will return for Season 48.

CBS announced the Survivor 48 premiere date on Wednesday, November 13, ahead of Season 47 Episode 9. The announcement comes with details on the premiere’s runtime and the runtime for the subsequent episodes. Below, find a breakdown of all the new details about the upcoming season.

When does Survivor Season 48 premiere?

Survivor 48 will premiere on Wednesday, February 26, at 8/7c on CBS. Starting on Wednesday, March 5, Survivor will be followed by new episodes of The Amazing Race Season 37 at 9:30/8:30c. Jeff Probst returns as Survivor‘s host, with Phil Keoghan returning for The Amazing Race.

The Survivor 48 premiere will be followed by an episode of CBS’s new iteration of the game show Hollywood Squares at 10/9c. Hosted by Nate Burleson and starring Drew Barrymore in the center square, the series premiere of Hollywood Squares airs on Thursday, January 9 at 8/7c. It will move to Wednesdays at 10/9c starting January 29 to be part of CBS Game Night.

Here’s a listed breakdown of this schedule.

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET: Survivor (Season 48 Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. ET: Hollywood Squares (Original)

Wednesdays, Starting March 5, 2025

8:00-9:30 p.m. ET: Survivor

9:30-11:00 p.m. ET: The Amazing Race (Season 37 Premiere)

How long are Survivor episodes?

Season 48 will kick off with a two-hour premiere on February 26, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season. The Amazing Race Season 37 episodes will also be 90 minutes long, ending at 11/10c.

Who is in the Survivor Season 48 cast?

The new castaways will be announced at a later time. The cast typically features 18 contestants.

Will Survivor Season 48 be available on streaming?

If streaming services are your primary source of TV, Survivor Season 48 can be watched live with a Paramount+ With Showtime subscription (aka the premium tier of Paramount+). Paramount+ Essential subscribers (the standard tier) can watch the episodes the day after they air on the streaming platform.

Is there a trailer for Survivor Season 48?

Not yet, but expect to see one at the end of the Survivor Season 47 finale in December. An air date for the finale will be announced soon.

Survivor, Season 48 Premiere, Wednesday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS