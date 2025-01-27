Boston Rob on Playing Host for ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Aftershow: ‘I Call It Like I See It’

After being the built-in standout player (that is, the only celebrity contestant) in Deal or No Deal Island‘s first season, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano returned to the banker’s realm in Panama for Season 2. This time, though, instead of competing on the island, he serves as the host of the series’ weekly aftershow editions that stream on Peacock, YouTube, and NBC.com.

So far, Boston Rob has chatted with the show’s host Joe Manganiello (after that week’s eliminee was unavailable) and two of the cast members who were sent home after the temple, Luke Olejniczak and Rock Carlson. So what it’s like for Rob to take on a hosting role after being on the other side of the questions for so long? What can we expect when he inevitably has to do so with fellow reality TV alums? And does he want to take this hosting gig outside of the DONDI circle next? TV Insider caught up with Boston Rob to find out!

What’s it like for you to sit on the other side of all these interviews for the aftershow?

Rob Mariano: I think a lot of people are interested in this little bit of a transition for me. It’s different. At the same time, I’m still on Peacock playing Traitors and actively involved in competition reality. But something different, a fun, unique opportunity, and I think the audience is enjoying it for sure.

How do you find that balance between giving contestants your honest critiques and not just roasting them right there in the chair?

Yeah, well, I think because I bring a unique perspective of somebody that’s actually been through the position they’ve been through, I can hold their feet to the fire a little bit more and also ask the questions that myself — as someone watching as an audience member — actually wants to know and do it in a way that’s not insulting or irritating. Because I call it like I see it. That’s what I’m known for, and that’s what they expect. At the same time, I feel like I show them the grace that I understand it’s a game, it’s a high-pressure situation. Sometimes you don’t make optimal decisions because there’s a lot of other things going on. And if anyone understands that, it’s me.

It seems like you have a bit of a put-on, personality-wise, when you’re doing these kinds of shows. Do you feel like you’re doing that with this aftershow as well?

I mean, I feel like I don’t necessarily play a character. I’ve always been me, but when I’m in a competition reality show, I will do what I have to do within the context of the rules to give myself an advantage to win. But I promise the guy you see on TV is the same guy. I am that way. I’m competitive… I’m not really trying to murder you or get you voted out or whatever else. So, I’m not necessarily, when I’m interviewing them, trying to be what you see on TV. But I’m also not going to interview them in a way that’s different from that person because that person is me, if that makes sense.

So far we’ve only seen you in the interviews with first-time players. How will it be different when you are interviewing the other TV stars on the show?

So obviously, I’ll be more critical of their game because they have experience playing, and they also have more experience in front of the camera and the back and forth. But they should know me well enough to know that I’m not gonna let them get off the hook either because I have a job to do. But it’s fun. I’ve never met Dr. Will [Kirby] in real life. I don’t know David [Genat]. And Parvati [Shallow] and I have a long history, and I would call her a friend. But they’re all very capable at playing these games, and they also understand the ins and outs of an interview.

You were the first celebrity contestant on Deal or No Deal Island. How do you feel about the fact that Season 2 is ramping it up so much?

I think it’s smart. It’s really smart from a network point of view. That way if you lose who’s your quote unquote [famous] person that you have other people. At the same time, I’m pretty surprised that all three of them are still in the game because I thought for sure after I went, they would be targeted immediately. Luckily for Parvati at this point, she hasn’t even been in jeopardy of going home because she’s been able to keep herself safe. And I think in Deal or No Deal Island, that format, I think that’s really important. If you can put yourself in a position that you are safe at temple, then you really reduce the variance and risk involved. And also with Will coming in late, that was a different situation, so he’s up against it for sure. So watching him scramble and navigate is also entertaining.

With this and The Traitors, you’re continuing to expand your horizons after Deal or No Deal Island and Survivor. Are you thinking about taking this aftershow experience to a wider space and explore that further?

You know, I’d love to host something someday. I really feel like I share the same passion that Joe does for competition reality. And I think Joe’s a great host. I’m not asking to take over his job because I think he’s great, but I think maybe in the future, developing something in that direction might be something I like. At the same time, I still love to compete, too.

