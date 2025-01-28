Since Season 3 of No Demo Reno concluded in December 2023, fans have anxiously been waiting for more episodes of Jenn Todryk‘s show to come out.

Viewers were first introduced to “The Rambling Redhead” on Season 1 of No Demo Reno in 2021. The show follows Todryk as she makes “breathtaking whole-home transformations without major demolition.” But will we be seeing more of Todryk on HGTV?

Scroll down for everything we know about a potential Season 4 of No Demo Reno!

Will there be a Season 4 of No Demo Reno?

HGTV has not confirmed a Season 4 of No Demo Reno yet. Despite Season 3 ending more than a year ago, there has been no official announcement about the show’s continuation. However, there also hasn’t been any confirmation about a cancelation, so a new season is definitely still possible.

In June 2024, Todryk reportedly said on a podcast that filming for Season 4 was underway, according to HGTV News & Updates. She then revealed she was working on a mystery project in December 2024 and was cryptic about what it entailed, leading fans to speculate that it was new No Demo Reno projects.

“I’ll be offline for a few weeks!” she wrote on Instagram. “We are in the middle of a renovation for another coffee shop location as well as using this time get an old project back up and running.” She also included a smirking emoji and added, “Everything is good, better than good. I just needed to focus on these things to get them DONE.”

Why is No Demo Reno Season 4 delayed?

Todryk has hinted that her desire to want to spend more time with family is part of the reason why a new season may be delayed. In 2024, she reportedly commented online, “I don’t want to film during the summer, and the network wanted me to, so we were in negotiations.”

Todryk and her husband, Mike, have three young children who are off from school in the summer, so she likely wants that time available to spend with the kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Todryk (@theramblingredhead)

The social media influencer previously opened up to D magazine about how she’s struggled to balance work and her personal life. “What’s hard is just what’s hard in any job and being a mom and a parent: it’s that work-life balance,” she explained. “And sticking to boundaries, even if it makes people unhappy that day, because I have one more thing that I’m supposed to shoot, and I can’t because I need to get home to put dinner on the table and get my kids off to their extracurricular activities.”

What are Jenn Todryk’s other ventures?

In addition to working on No Demo Reno, Todryk also has a variety of other business ventures that keep her busy, which could also explain why the show hasn’t come back yet.

She runs a blog, The Rambling Redhead, and hosts a podcast with her husband. She also runs an Amazon affiliate site, while she and Mike have their coffee business and a brewery, too. Plus, she’s an influencer on social media, with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.