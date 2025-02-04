The Aussie-set actioner ended its freshman season with JD Dempsey (Todd Lasance) backed into a corner after his 9-year-old son was snatched. He agreed to free a prisoner in exchange, but at the meetup the kidnapper was killed and the escaping criminal implicated JD’s boss Colonel Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald) in the abduction.

“We’re thrown right back in,” teases NCIS: Sydney‘s Olivia Swann, who plays JD’s partner Michelle Mackey. The pair will face the repercussions for releasing a prisoner — even if it was for a reason. Below, she previews the new season. Plus, watch an exclusive featurette above.

We were left on a huge cliffhanger in Season 1. Where do we find Mackey when the series returns?

Olivia Swann: Season 2 is almost a direct pick up from the end of Season 1. We’re thrown right back in — with Mackey staring down Rankin, hand on her gun. There’s tension and intrigue from the get-go and it only ramps up from there!

From the trailer, it looks like Mackey and JD are teamed up like everything is normal, even after he freed a prisoner to save his kidnapped son. What gives?

Well, seeing as Mackey did have a hand in orchestrating that whole ruse, too, the question is now, will they see any repercussions for their actions? They both chose to deceive the higher-ups, which is a pretty bold move, so it may not be smooth sailing for them and the team to get back to where they were.

Will Season 2 match Season 1 in action? Can you share your favorite big action scene in Season 2?

Season 2 goes above and beyond the action in Season 1! There are so many scenes and sequences coming up this season that I’d love to mention but, spoilers! We definitely hit the ground running with the first two episodes — car chases, explosions, and a gun fight on a pirate ship, to name a few. There’s a lot of cool things to come!

Can you hint about the arc that Mackey is dealing with over the course of this season?

We see a new side to Mackey and learn more about her this season, which I love. One of the things Mackey deals with in Season 2 is the idea of home and what that means to her. We pull back her armor and get to see some of the warmth and fun that exists underneath her cool exterior as she continues to get closer to the team.

NCIS: Sydney, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 7, 8/7c, CBS