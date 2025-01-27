St. Denis Medical is tackling death and the plans surrounding the potentiality in the show’s January 28 episode, “You Gotta Have a Plan,” and TV Insider has an exclusive first look as Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) gives Alex (Allison Tolman) a rather important task.

In the sneak peek clip, above, Joyce approaches Alex to ask her about being her new will executor. “You know, all that talk this morning got me to thinking about my own end-of-life plans,” Joyce begins. “You know, I recently had to dump my executor, and I would love it if you took over,” she adds, referring to Alex who is sitting behind the desk at the nurse’s station.

“Wow, Joyce, I’m really flattered,” Alex responds. This seems to excite Joyce, who reveals that all of the details for her will are already sorted, lifting a big binder and placing it in front of Alex, who is taken aback by the thoroughness of Joyce’s preparedness.

“Yeah, everything from the font on my headstone — Garamond — to the catering at my wake — Tex-Mex tapas — it’s all here and ready to rock,” Joyce clarifies, adding, “My boyfriend Sanderson was my executor, but then we got in a fight and I had to get rid of him.”

The more Joyce talks, the more Alex realizes what kind of task she’s undertaking. But if she has any doubts about what she’s signing up for, Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) is there to remind her. “Oh, you gentle fool of a woman,” he chides her. When Alex questions his remark, Dr. Ron explains he’d been the executor of his grandmother’s estate and it had been “a huge headache.” The only difference was his grandmother, “was nowhere near as crazy as Joyce.”

Has Alex bit off more than she can chew? See the full clip, above, and don’t miss the latest episode of St. Denis Medical when it airs on NBC.

St. Denis Medical, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC