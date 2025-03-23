Good Medicine: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Watson,’ & More of Our Favorite Medical Shows

When Netflix‘s upcoming medical drama, Pulse, premieres on April 3, it will join an impressive collection of TV’s newest captivating series set in the world of American medicine. Here, we break down new and old TV medical dramas and comedies that are just what the doctor ordered.

The Pitt

Most medical dramas are intense, but few reach “You are there” levels of tension and pathos like The Pitt, the riveting new series created by former ER and NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. The story begins with Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a senior attending physician at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, arriving for a grueling 15-hour shift. It’s the fourth anniversary of his friend and mentor’s death from COVID, and Dr. Robby is burying his emotions by presenting a brave face to the world — especially his patients.

Over the course of the season’s 15 episodes (each one covering an hour at the hospital), Dr. Robby navigates a wild sea of emergencies, tragedies and oddities — like a woman whose foot has nearly been torn off, a 4-year-old who ate a pot gummy, a troubled teen who may be plotting a school shooting and even three runaway rats wreaking havoc on his floor.

Through it all, Dr. Robby is a patient teacher to the residents and nurses he oversees. His mantra: “Let’s go save some lives.” We’re mesmerized as they try.

Thursdays, 9/8c, Max

Watson

There’s no mystery here: We’re hooked on this clever drama that’s part House mixed with a little Elementary. Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut), injured in the final battle between Sherlock Holmes (Matt Berry) and archnemesis Professor Moriarty (Randall Park), awakens in the hospital to find his legendary detective mentor seemingly dead. Now on his own, Watson returns to what he knows best — using his considerable skills to investigate strange, difficult-to-diagnose maladies.

He’s joined by a talented team, including a neurologist (Eve Harlow), estranged twin brothers who are disease experts (both played by Peter Mark Kendall), an immunologist (Inga Schlingmann) and a talented surgeon (Rochelle Aytes) who happens to be Watson’s ex-wife.

Who could want to hamper their good work? Turns out, the nefarious Moriarty may have survived…and could have a prescription for evil in store.

Watson, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

St. Denis Medical

This documentary-style comedy proves ERs can be healing and funny. Recently promoted (and constantly overworked) supervising nurse Alex (Allison Tolman), stoic ER doc Ron (David Alan Grier) and alpha male trauma surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) are among the crew treating people in a fictional small-town hospital in Oregon that sees more patients than it can easily handle. Overseeing the business side of things is executive director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey), who dreams of building a world-class medical facility — but still staying within budget. While that may prove elusive, the staff of St. Denis definitely have the right dosage of charm and wit.

Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Scrubs

The scariest figure in this Emmy-winning 2001-10 dramedy wasn’t stern attending physician Cox (John C. McGinley) — it was the Janitor (Neil Flynn)! At least that was the case for young doctor “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) as he treated patients at Sacred Heart hospital along with fellow docs Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) and Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) and head nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes) — with both hilarious and touching results. All nine seasons are now available.

Streaming on Hulu and Peacock