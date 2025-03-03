Trump’s Joint Address 2025: ‘The Rookie,’ ‘FBI’ Franchise & More Shows Preempted by Speech

President Donald Trump will address a joint congress on Tuesday, March 4, his first congressional address of his second term, and the speech will knock select TV shows out of their usual time slots that evening. It’s not being billed as a State of the Union address, but he will be outlining his administration’s plans for the year.

After last week’s highly controversial meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in addition to his other headline-making actions, some members of congress are urging others to skip the speech in protest. Meanwhile, other congressional democrats are inviting fired federal workers to attend the address.

Here’s a breakdown of the TV preemptions caused by the speech broadcast, plus how to watch the speech.

When is Trump’s joint congress speech?

The president will address a joint congress on Tuesday, March 4. The live broadcast will begin at 9/8c and will be aired by the major broadcast TV channels and other news channels. The speech will take place in the U.S. House chamber. Members of Trump’s cabinet will be in attendance in addition to members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

How can I watch and stream Trump’s speech?

ABC, NBC, CBS, C-SPAN, FOX, Fox News, PBS, CNN, and MSNBC will all be airing the speech. NPR will provide special live coverage during the address on various public radio stations and on the NPR app. The news networks will provide lead-in coverage and post-speech analysis.

What shows are preempted by Trump’s speech?

Several shows that typically air at or around 9/8c on Tuesday nights will not air this week due to speech coverage before, during, and after the event.

ABC

There will be no new episode of The Rookie this week.

NBC

St. Denis Medical, Night Court, and The Irrational will not air this week. Deal or No Deal Island will air a new episode at 8/7c.

CBS

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, or FBI: International will not air this week. The FBI franchise typically occupies the Tuesday 7-10 p.m. ET time slot.

FOX

There will be no new episode of Doc on March 4. A new episode of Kitchen Nightmares starts at 8/7c on March 4.

The above preempted shows will return with new episodes on Tuesday, March 11.