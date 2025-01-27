Spencer Pratt Dismisses Calls for Wife Heidi Montag to Join ‘RHOBH’: ‘Hard Pass’

Fans are calling for Heidi Montag to be cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid the revival of her music career. Her husband, Spencer Pratt, saw all the chatter online and weighed in on the possibility.

“No thanks,” he wrote on X, in response to someone who said, “It’s time to have that conversation… @heidimontag @BravoTV #HeidiForRHOBH @spencerpratt let’s go !”

He then threw some shade at Bravo’s Andy Cohen when someone mentioned him in another X post that said, “Would you ever go to the clubhouse for Watch What Happens Live?” Pratt replied, “the person who said he would rather scratch his eyes out then watch my wife … hard pass.”

Cohen addressed rumors of a feud with Pratt on his podcast, Andy Cohen Live, in 2023. “I feel like in the news it comes up all the time where you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, Spencer said you hate him,'” Andy said. “I just gotta be clear. I don’t know them. I didn’t watch Laguna Beach, so I don’t even have much institutional knowledge of them.”

However, he stood by his past declaration that he didn’t think Montag would be a good fit for RHOBH. “I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on The Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on The Housewives,” he continued. “They’re so identified, not only with another show, but with another network. So, it’s like, ‘But wait a minute, you are supposed to be on Jersey Shore.’ It just makes it weird, so that’s the reason. They said that they thought it was because I was a big Lauren Conrad fan and I’m like … I’m kind of not.”

He made his comments after Montag told The Hollywood Reporter, “[Cohen] made a statement a while ago that he would never want me on it and that I wasn’t for their franchise, but I think that he’s so wrong. I don’t know if he’s just a Lauren fan or what, because I would think that he would appreciate the reality star that I am. I completely make sense to be on one of these shows. Maybe before when I was younger that didn’t quite make sense. But I’m 37 now, and as a mama, too, I could easily go on Orange County or Beverly Hills.”

Cohen’s initial comments about Montag came on WWHL in 2011. He called the MTV alum “trash” and added, “I would sooner stab knives into my own eyes than see her on this network.” Days later, he apologized for the “tasteless” comments, admitting, “There had been so many rumors going on about the Housewives last week, I think I was at the tipping point, basically. I guess I got a little carried away.”

Even though Pratt isn’t here for appearing on the Housewives franchise, he’s certainly not ruling out a return to reality television. In fact, he reposted another X message that read, “Dear @hulu – we need a Speidi show asap. Sincerely, the internet.”

Pratt and Montag recently lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Pratt asked fans to stream his wife’s 2010 album, Superficial, so they could make money for the rebuilding process. As the record rose up on the charts, Pratt continued to go viral for his post-fire social media posts, leading to the public’s pleas for a new show starring the couple.

