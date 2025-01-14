Most of the shows in the Real Housewives franchise have casting shakeups every season. Whether cast members decide to leave on their own accord or are fired by Bravo, replacements are often needed to keep things fresh and entertaining.

After 14 seasons, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has seen its fair share of cast changes. (In fact, Kyle Richards is the only remaining OG Housewife on the show, with newcomers added as recently as the season that’s currently airing.) So there have been plenty of rumored additions to the cast over the years, including Robbie Williams‘ wife, Ayda Field. But is there any truth to it?

Read on to find out what she and Andy Cohen have said about her possibly joining RHOBH.

Is Ayda Field joining RHOBH?

No, Field has no plans to join the franchise at this time. However, it’s not for lack of trying on Bravo’s part.

“Can I just be real and say that we’ve asked Ayda to be a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, like, five years in a row?” Cohen said on the January 13, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Williams was a guest on the talk show to promote the movie Better Man, a biopic about his life that stars Jonno Davies as a CGI monkey to tell the story.

Field served as a guest bartender during her husband’s talk show appearance and the musician hyped her up to join RHOBH. “Do it, do it, do it!” he chanted, causing the audience to join in. “That’s a lot of pressure,” Field admitted.

Cohen assured the actress that they’d “keep asking,” and she admitted that Williams was the one they’d have to get on board. “I know, Rob has to come on and, like, you know … come on and make some sauce like Harry Hamlin,” Cohen pushed, referring to Lisa Rinna‘s actor husband (Hamlin popped up multiple times during Rinna’s tenure on the show from Seasons 4-12).

“I think you’re worried that Rob’s gonna get too involved,” Cohen pointed out. Field agreed. “Rob will be up in it,” she confirmed. “He will be the House Husband of Beverly Hills.”

Who is Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field?

Field is an actress who first became known for starring on Days of Our Lives in the early 2000s. She has appeared in Blue Collar TV, Will & Grace, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Back to You, Two Broke Girls, and more. In the U.K., she starred in 2016’s Fresh Meat and has appeared as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women dozens of times since 2016. She was also a judge on The X Factor UK in 2018 with Williams.

She grew up in Los Angeles and met the Take That musician in 2006. Although they briefly split in 2007 while Williams went to rehab for addiction, they tied the knot in 2010 and now have four children together.