Sterling K. Brown is making his long-awaited return to live-action television with his new role in Hulu‘s upcoming drama Paradise, created by This Is Us mastermind Dan Fogelman.

So, what’s in store for the re-team between these successful collaborators? Paradise already has a trailer, premiere date, and much more for fans to keep track of as we look ahead to the show’s streaming release. Scroll down for a closer look at everything you need to know so far, and stay tuned for more details as we approach the premiere.

When does Paradise premiere?

Paradise will officially debut on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with three episodes. Additional installments will drop weekly each Tuesday throughout the season’s run.

Does Paradise have a trailer?

Yes, along with unveiling the premiere date, Hulu also released the first official trailer offering fans a closer look at the action. Watch it, below:

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What is Paradise about?

Per the show’s synopsis, Paradise is set in a serene community that is inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But the peace can’t last forever as chaos explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds. As seen in the trailer, above, Brown’s character, who is tasked with looking after the President (played by James Marsden), finds himself at the center of an investigation as he’s accused of murder.

Who stars in Paradise?

In addition to Brown and Marsden, Paradise‘s cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

Who makes Paradise?

Paradise is executive produced by Brown and Fogelman as well as John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. The show is a 20th Television production.

Stay tuned for more on Paradise as we approach the premiere, and let us know if you plan to tune into the series in the comments section, below.

Paradise, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Hulu