Let Us Be Your JOC For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI Newsletter:

It sounds like the February 4 episode of FBI is going to be a tough one for Jubal (Jeremy Sisto).

TV Insider can exclusively reveal the logline and promotional photos for the episode, titled “Redoubt.” In it, Jubal’s longtime confidential informant brings intel of an impending large-scale terror attack to the team, but when the details don’t add up, Jubal must sift out the truth from a man who’s known him at his worst. As you can see from our first-look photos above and below, Jubal is going to have a lot going on both at work and at home.

The photos show that Mara Davi returns as his ex, Samantha Kelton. What will their conversation be about? Will it be just about work and the memories of that time of his life when he was at his worst? Or will something also be going on with his family or his son? And then the conversation that Jubal has with Faheem Ellahie (Omid Abtahi) in the interrogation room should be particularly illuminating — for both the case and Jubal. Plus, seeing Jubal with a gun means that he’ll be out in the field, something we don’t see too often.

FBI returns from its midseason break on January 28 with an episode that’s going to be personal for Scola (John Boyd). In “Descent,” the investigation into an assistant U.S. attorney’s death leads the team to a related airline whistleblower scandal and the chilling discovery that they don’t have much time to thwart terrorists from crashing numerous in-flight commercial airplanes. Scola, while dealing with the memory of his brother, who was a 9/11 victim, is pushed hard to prevent another catastrophe.

“We find out at the beginning of the case that there’s this letter that’s been on Scola’s desk [and] Maggie [Missy Peregrym] and OA [Zeeko Zaki] are giving him grief about the fact that he won’t open this letter that’s been on his desk for a month,” Boyd told us. “And we go through the case and we find out that they’re trying to thwart a terrorist network that’s hijacking planes, and that’s obviously something that hits home pretty deeply for Scola and the entire country. And I think going through the case, Sola finds himself, by the end, ready to see what’s in that letter, and what is in that letter is a huge cathartic answer and piece of his story that everyone’s always wondered that we’ve never gotten to know.”

What are you hoping to see from the upcoming Jubal-centric episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS