Heidi Klum has served as a judge on America’s Got Talent for over ten years, but fans believe she could be leaving the NBC competition series following her return to Project Runway.

The German model and businesswoman currently serves as a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara, having joined the show in 2013 for the eighth season. With the exception of 2019, Klum has appeared as a judge on the reality show every year since.

However, many AGT fans are convinced she won’t be back for Season 20 when it returns to NBC this summer after she dropped a series of “clues.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Klum would be returning to host Project Runway after an eight-year hiatus.

Klum previously hosted the fashion-focused reality series from 2004 to 2017, first on Bravo and later on Lifetime. After the show took a pause in 2018, it returned to Bravo in 2019 with supermodel Karlie Kloss as host.

Project Runway is now moving to Disney-owned television channel Freeform and will also stream on Hulu and Disney+. A premiere date has yet to be announced, but fans think Klum will have to exit AGT before production begins due to the conflicting interests.

“I guess an exit announcement from AGT is imminent now? I don’t see how she’ll do both along with all her other commitments,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Heidi is now on Project Runway, so she probably won’t have time for both? Also PR is now at Disney, so I doubt she can still be a judge on an NBC show,” another added.

“This is how I see it too,” replied one fan.

“She’s also apparently doing some stuff in Germany this year too,” added one commenter, noting that this is further possible proof she won’t be appearing on AGT in the summer. “She did something similar in 2019 where she stepped down because of her new Amazon show and was replaced by Julianne Hough.”

Another user noted, “Project Runway seems to be taping february through march, which is usually before agt maybe with a little bit of overlap.”

One fan thought a shake-up to the AGT judging panel was good thing, writing, “They need to change the panel up. Last season sucked in a way, and getting new judges will help.”

Klum has yet to comment on her AGT future.

Do you think Klum will leave AGT? Is it time to shake up the judging panel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

