‘Frasier’ Canceled: Fans Share Mixed Reactions to Paramount+ Revival’s End

Frasier fans hear the blues a-callin’: The Paramount+ comedy, a revival of the ’90s-era NBC sitcom of the same name, has been canceled.

“Noooooooo,” bemoaned and X user after the cancellation was announced on Friday, January 17. “I thought this show was a ton of fun and really enjoyable.”

As another said that the series had improved in its second season. “Sucks,” they posted. “The second season was so much better than the first one.”

And another fan argued that this is why TV classics shouldn’t be rebooted. “Paramount yet again revives a beloved older series, just to kill it with little fanfare, essentially killing the original show’s legacy,” they said. “Let’s just not to begin with maybe?”

Other fans weren’t sorry the new Frasier got the boot.

“Good writing makes all the difference in a series, and this reboot didn’t have it,” one viewer observed. “The main issue is, the humor is no longer witty, just basic sitcom banality. Also, Frasier no longer has tangible connections to those around him, other than Freddie. The entire setup is flawed.”

And another was more blunt in their response. “Awful platform. Series unwatchable,” they wrote. “Good riddance.”

Though Paramount+ opted not to order a third season of the new Frasier, producer CBS Studios plans to shop the revival to other outlets, according to Deadline. Broadcast sibling CBS isn’t an option, since it’s programming slate is full, but Prime Video and Hulu might be contenders since they both stream the original Frasier.

Variety, meanwhile, imagines a world in which NBC, the home of the original Frasier, rescues the revival in an effort to rebuild its Must-See TV comedy block.

Lead star Kelsey Grammer told Variety in 2023 he wanted “another 100 episodes at least” of the revival. “There’s enough groundwork laid between these human beings; they are wonderful characters. I want to see where they go. And I want to see what happens to Frasier.”

The new Frasier starred Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane as he leaves Seattle to return to Boston, where the character made his debut on Cheers. There, Frasier embarks as a third act while moving in with his son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

Developed by writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the series also starred Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend Alan Cornwall, Toks Olagundoye as Harvard psychology department chair Olivia Finch, Jess Salgueiro as Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David Crane.

Frasier, Seasons 1 & 2, Now Streaming, Paramount+