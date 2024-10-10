[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Frasier Season 2 Episode 5 “The Squash Courtship of Freddy’s Father.”]

Does Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) have another child?! That’s what he wonders in the latest episode of the Frasier revival (now streaming on Paramount+), after his agent Bebe (Harriet Sansom Harris), comes to visit with her daughter, Phoebe (Rachel Bloom), who is very similar to him.

Bebe plays that up, until it’s revealed that it was all a ploy: Phoebe tries to get him to move to Bushwick to spend time together … and that just so happens to be where Bebe wants him to be, to revive his daytime talk show. Phoebe just pretended to share similar interests because she wants to be his agent after loving his memoir (about which Niles sent many notes). Frasier insists she be added to his team but swears he’ll never revive his show. However, after Frasier leaves, Bebe and Phoebe reveal that they’re scheming to eventually get him to do just that.

So what would it take for Frasier to revive his show? TV Insider asked executive producers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli just that.

“I don’t know,” admitted Cristalli. “It would be fun to see him do that show again at some point. We’ve set the groundwork for them to trick him so it does feel like they should eventually be able to trick him into doing it, which would be very funny. There’s something funny about him walking into a studio not knowing that the set is built and that he’s doing a show and he’s just doing it.”

Adds Harris, “They’d have to appeal to Frasier wears his heart on his sleeve. He goes overboard trying to do things for other people and they’d probably have to appeal to that.”

Cristalli agreed: “‘Well, think about all the people you haven’t helped in the three years you’ve been off the air.’ ‘Oh my god, there’s so many people that need my help.’ Yeah, they’d pull on that string real hard, I think. And Chris is right.”

What do you think? Do you want to see Frasier’s show revived? What did you think of this episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Frasier, Thursdays, Paramount+