Bob the Drag Queen took a dig at Zac Efron while fighting with his brother, Dylan Efron, on The Traitors. The two got into a heated confrontation at the roundtable during the Thursday, January 16, episode, and Dylan was actually the first one to reference the Iron Claw star.

“Bob is an amazing actor. I grew up with an actor,” Dylan told the group, referring to his older brother. Bob quickly retorted, “Not a good one.” The quip received shocked reactions from several cast members, with Dolores Catania even telling the drag queen, “That was not nice.” She also later assured Dylan, “Your brother’s a good actor.”

“I grew up with an actor”

Social media was immediately flooded with comments from viewers, many of whom jumped to Zac’s defense. One X user mentioned Zac’s High School Musical character, writing, “Not Zac Efron catching a stray! Leave Troy Bolton alone.” Someone else wrote, “Zac Efron you [sic] nothing wrong and did not deserve this,” and another person said, “Unfortunately, I now have to hate Bob the drag queen. You do not speak ill on Zac Efron’s name.”

Later in the episode, Bob became the first traitor to be banished when he received the majority of the votes at the roundtable. It was a move orchestrated by Rob Mariano with help from Dylan. Zac’s supporters were happy to see karma come back to bite Bob after his jab.

Dylan began suspecting that Bob was a traitor earlier in the season and the two went at it at the roundtable during one of the January 9 episodes. However, Dylan wasn’t able to get enough players on his side to banish the former MTV star until Rob stepped in. Although Rob is also a traitor, he lost his trust in Bob after the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner commented that one of the players who was added late to the game — Rob, Wes Bergmann, or Derrick Levasseur — was likely a traitor.

Rob didn’t like his name being on other people’s radars, so he flipped the script and targeted his fellow traitor instead. Even the other two remaining traitors, Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger, voted Rob’s way so others wouldn’t be suspicious of them if they didn’t go with the majority. However, the ladies weren’t happy with the decision to go after Bob so early, which means Rob has a lot of groveling to do when the show continues.

