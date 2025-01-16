‘The Price is Right’: Drew Carey Gets Help From Contestant After Funny Snafu

There are 78 different games currently in rotation on The Price is Right, meaning there are many names, details, and rules host Drew Carey has to keep track of, and it isn’t easy.

On Tuesday’s (January 14) episode, Carey had a forgetful moment as he couldn’t recall the name of the game, “Bullseye,” despite there being a large flashing neon sign bearing the name in front of him.

After inviting contestant Christian up to the stage, Carey said, “We’re playing a game called… err, err, err,” before pausing and looking around at the game board for a clue.

“Bullseye!” Christian interrupted, helping the host out. He then turned to the audience and shrugged his shoulders while people laughed at the awkward moment.

“I’m going over the rules in my head,” Carey said in his defense before joking, “Yeah, welcome to The… Price Is Right, everybody!”

The long-time host then explained the rules of the game, which sees a contestant faced with a row of grocery items that cost less than $5 each. The aim is for the contestant to choose one product and tell Carey how many they want, trying to add up the total cost between $10 and $12.

Christian first picked the Vitamin Water, noting that he drinks it regularly. When Carey asked how many he wanted, Christian chose six. Unfortunately, the total came to $13.14, just slightly over the $12 limit.

“Oh! That was super close. Super close,” Carey said before telling Christian to pick another item.

He selected yogurt and, after turning to the audience for advice, chose four. This time, the total came to $11.96, meaning he won a trip to The Berkshires. “Oh my god!” Christian yelled as he ran over and hugged model Manuela Arbaelez in celebration.

Carey then turned to the camera and continued to poke fun at his earlier mishap, saying, “Yeah, we just played… Bullseye!… We’ll be back… to spin the… thing.”

Fans dropped into the YouTube comments to share their reactions to Carey’s blip, with one viewer writing, “Dude threw Drew off his game haha.”

“Drew had a senior moment of sorts and still everybody got a good laugh out of it,” added another.

What did you think of Carey’s funny snafu and Christian’s big win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.