‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Praises Contestant’s ‘Let ‘Em Roll’ Decision Making

The pressure often gets to contestants when they make it up to The Price is Right stage, leading to rash decisions and game-losing blunders. But that wasn’t the case for one contestant on Friday’s (January 10) episode.

After making it off Contestants’ Row, a player named Jeffrey made it onto the main stage to play the game Let ‘Em Roll. Host Drew Carey explained the rules, letting Jeffrey know he had to roll five dice for a chance to win a Volkswagen Jetta S worth over $23,000.

For those unfamiliar, in Let ‘Em Roll, the contestant is given five dice, each marked with an image of a car on three sides and cash values of $500, $1,000, and $1,500 on the other three sides. Before rolling the dice, the contestant can play a pricing game to win two additional rolls. To win the car, the contestant needs to roll an image of a car on all five dice, or they can stop the game and take the dollar amount shown on the dice.

“If you don’t get five car symbols, you’re still going to win something,” Carey assured Jeffrey.

“Oh, okay, I like that!” Jeffrey replied.

Before rolling the dice, Jeffrey tried to earn two additional rolls by playing a pricing game. He first had to guess whether plant-based Country Crock Heavy Whipping Cream was more or less expensive than four pounds of Zulka Pure Cane Sugar. He took the audience’s advice and guessed “more,” which was wrong.

Fortunately, he still had another chance and correctly guessed that Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks were less expensive than the whipping cream. This earned him one extra roll of the dice.

Jeffrey made his way to the top of the podium and rolled the dice down the slide. Two of them landed on car symbols, while the other three showed cash amounts of $1,500, $1,000, and $1,000, for a total of $3,500.

“You have a decision to make,” Carey explained. “You can keep the $3,500 and just stop… or you can roll those three [dice] and try and get the car symbols. If you don’t get the car symbols, whatever money is showing, you still win that… but it might not be the $3,500.”

“I got $3,500 right now?” Jeffrey asked.

After Carey confirmed that he does indeed already have the $3,500, Jeffrey said, “I’ll take the money, dude!”

Carey shook Jeffrey’s hand and praised the decision, telling him, “I don’t blame ya! I would’ve done the same thing… Nice job, buddy. That was a good decision as far as I’m concerned.”

Fans also agreed with Carey that Jeffrey made the right decision, with one YouTube commenter writing, “It would’ve been risky, but I’m glad he went with the money.”

“When it comes to this game it’s better to just take the money than risk it all to win a car,” another added.

“Jeffrey took the money! Wise choice Jeffrey,” said another.

One fan wrote, “I don’t blame him for taking the $3,500 when he only had one roll left.”

“Sure take the money and run man,” agreed another.

‘Ok, good choice, Jeffery. Keep $3,500. Good one!” said one commenter.

What did you think of Jeffrey’s decision? Would you have done the same thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.