Sheinelle Jones‘ extended absence from the Today show has sparked concern amongst viewers. The correspondent addressed the situation for the first time on January 15, nearly a full month after she last appeared on the morning show.

However, Jones’ explanation has led to more questions about why she’s been MIA and what her plans are for returning. Scroll down for everything we know about what’s going on.

Why is Sheinelle Jones missing from Today?

Jones explained her absence via Instagram. “I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she wrote. “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter.”

She concluded, “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Jones has been with Today since October 2014 when she joined the show as part of Weekend Today. She became the co-host of 3rd Hour Today in January 2019, giving her a six-day work schedule as she continued to co-anchor Weekend Today on Saturdays. She left the weekend show in December 2019.

When is Sheinelle Jones returning to Today?

A return date for Jones has not been confirmed. Her last episode before the hiatus was on December 18, 2024.

She did hint that her leave is not permanent when she told viewers she would “see” them “soon” in her Instagram post. However, PEOPLE reported on January 15 that the matter Jones is dealing with is “serious.” The mag’s source clarified that the health issue does not involve Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, or any of their three kids.

“Sheinelle appreciates the support she’s received from fans and viewers in her absence,” PEOPLE’s source said. “She’s especially grateful for her tight-knit Today show family and co-hosts, for all their love during a sensitive time.”

Who is Sheinelle Jones’ husband?

Jones has been married to Ojeh since 2007. The two met while at Northwestern University and have been together for more than 25 years. She was a freshman when Ojeh visited as a senior in high school. “I was a fake tour guide,” she revealed. “I was just walking to class. [I was like, ‘Are you guys lost?’ And] I told him I would take him around because he was cute.”

Ojeh has been a managing partner at UAO Consulting since 2008, according to his LinkedIn.

Who are Sheinelle Jones’ Kids?

Jones and Ojeh share a son Kayin, born in 2009, and twins Clara and Uche, born in July 2012.

“With all three of my children, I try to show them that they’re ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other,” she wrote in an essay for Today.com in 2015. “At the same time, I’m learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the ‘group’ ready to play as a team.”

Who are Sheinelle Jones’ parents?

Sheinelle’s dad, Judge C. Darnell Jones, and mom, Sheila Kinnard, are divorced.

While Darnell retired at the age of 73 in 2022, he previously served as a judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, among other positions. Kinnard is a retired drama teacher.

Jones has four siblings: twins Antonia Thomas and Fernando Jones, as well as sister Keesha and brother Cardozie. She also has a close relationship with her maternal grandmother, Jo Brown.