‘The Conners’ Star Emma Kenney Teases Final Season’s Open Ending

Meaghan Darwish
Emma Kenney for 'The Conners'
Disney / Justin Stephens

The Conners

The Conners‘ final season is approaching and with it the end of a TV era after the series carried on the legacy of ABC‘s former hit Roseanne.

And as we near the farewell, TV Insider caught up with series star Emma Kenney who plays Harris Conner-Healy, daughter to Sara Gilbert‘s Darlene, who stepped up as the family leader of sorts following Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) death.

As previously revealed, ABC will debut the shortened final season sometime in March, and until then, Kenney is offering some insight for die-hard fans. “Our series finale season is just six episodes,” she clarifies, noting, “We are used to having a lot more wiggle room and maybe a few one-off episodes.”

Still, the onscreen family will be making the most of their time as Kenney adds, “This [season], every episode is very intentional and each character has their moment.” In other words, everyone will get a chance to shine in this extra special chapter of the comedy which originally debuted back in 2018.

The show arrived as a reformatted version of the network’s Roseanne revival which was canceled after a single season due to racist comments made by Barr. But is this really goodbye to the Conner family forever? According to Kenney, maybe not.

“It kind of ends with some open-ended-ness,” she reveals. What that means is for fans to find out when they tune into the final chapter. “I think it would’ve been too sad if they made it very a clear ending,” Kenney adds.

For those less acquainted with the series, The Conners follows the titular family’s day-to-day struggles of living in Lanford. Along with Kenney and Gilbert, the series stars John Goodman as family patriarch Dan, Laurie Metcalf as Aunt Jackie, Lecy Goranson as Becky, and many more.

Stay tuned for more updates on the final season and let us know what you think of Kenney’s tease in the comments, below.

The Conners, Season 7 premiere, March 2025, ABC

